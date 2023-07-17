Tennessee football to concede 2019-20 wins due to NCAA violations





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee football program must forfeit all 11 wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under coach Jeremy Pruitt as part of penalties imposed by the NCAA for multiple infractions. A school spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that the Vols’ eight wins in 2019 and three in 2020 will be vacated and reflected in the program’s record book. Pruitt’s final record is now 5-19 and the school’s record is 856-410-53. The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and released a damning report detailing more than 200 violations during former football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s three-year tenure. The vacated victories are part of the NCAA’s punishments from a report that outlined more than 200 violations during Pruitt’s three-year tenure at Knoxville. Tennessee was fined $8 million and four staffers, including Pruitt, were given show cause orders for violations described in the 80+ page report. Pruitt was fired in early 2021 and given a six-year show-cause order. The report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most serious, and said most involved recruiting violations and direct payments to athletes and their family benefits that totaled about $60,000. ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football And https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

