Hockey Hopes – Newspaper – DAWN.COM





A HOME boost could well prove that Pakistan needs the tonic to return to the Olympic hockey tournament. Pakistan failed to qualify for the Rio 2016 Games and the Tokyo 2020 Games held a year later due to Covid-19. The top three teams from the tournament will seal their place on the quadrennial global extravaganza and it effectively means that even if Pakistan fails to win the Asian Games, they will have a qualifying route. The Olympic qualifying tournament is the first tournament to be hosted by Pakistan, which ranks 16th in the world, in nearly two decades. The last was the 2004 Champions Trophy. Pakistan head coach Rehan Butt has stressed that the target is the Asian Games, even if recent results have not been impressive. Pakistan finished seventh in last year’s Commonwealth Games and at the inaugural FIH Nations Cup, but were buoyed by the performance of their junior players who finished second at this year’s Under-23 Asia Cup. Pakistan will participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in India next month, followed by the Asian Games in China in September. Some players who took part in the Under-23 Asia Cup where Pakistan narrowly lost to India have been included in the squad for the Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament is a chance to see where the national team stands against the Asian Games, which offers a spot at the Olympics for the winner. Having won three Olympic golds, Pakistan was once the undisputed king of hockey. But the sport has been in turmoil over the past decade, with Dutchman Siegfried Aikman only recently leaving his head coach post over unpaid wages. When Pakistan was awarded the host of the Olympic qualifying tournament, the Secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation expressed hope that it would boost the sport. Pakistani hockey fans want nothing more than for the national team to return to the Olympics. Published in Dawn, July 17, 2023

