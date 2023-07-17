Ruslaan Mumtaz: “I can’t believe I survived that nightmare”

“The buildings around had collapsed or were damaged. The trees were all uprooted. It was very scary.’

PICTURE: Ruslaan Mumtaz in Manali, with the rampaging Beas behind him. Photos: Courtesy of Ruslaan Mumtaz

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz had gone to Manali for a film shoot with a 40-person crew.

He reached Manali on July 3 and would end his shoot on July 23.

For a week everything went smoothly, until nature showed its fury that put everyone’s life in danger.

Ruslan spoke Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff. com about his traumatic experience when he got caught in the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

On 9th July, I had a day off from my shooting in Manali and enjoyed my stay at Shirar Resort by watching the Beas River flowing past the property.

By noon I had an intuition of imminent danger.

I could see the water level in the Beas rising from the resort due to the heavy rainfall.

I kept asking everyone, “Isn’t this a dangerous sign?” but no one seemed to take me seriously.

I think the Mumbaikar in me saw the danger signs because of the monsoon chaos that wreaks havoc all the time.

But for others shooting at the resort and even locals, it was just a passing day of heavy rain that would subside.

At 2pm the lights suddenly went out at the resort and yet it seems no one was bothered by our team of 40 as they were playing table tennis and snooker at the resort when the shoot stopped briefly.

For some reason I didn’t feel comfortable and proceeded to pack my bag, kept my phone, wallet and power bank in a plastic bag and then put them in my backpack.

Everyone told me to chill and after a while I started to chill too, but I kept my backpack with me all the time.

While I was playing table tennis, the hotel owner came and told us all that we have to move from one part of the resort to another for safety reasons as the water level in the Beas is rising.

At that point, everyone in my unit began to panic.

I had never experienced a natural disaster in my life. And when I was making the videos for my Instagram account upon reaching Manali, I wasn’t sure what I would encounter in the next few days.

We were then taken from our respective rooms and moved to the club house in the resort.

In two hours, around 6:00 PM, the clubhouse was also not in the safe zone because the water level kept rising.

We were evacuated again and the owner of the resort (Nakul Mahant) told us to move further inside the property.

He then moved us all to the servants’ quarters. We had to stay there and night fell.

We were trapped in the servants quarters that night and without electricity.

Nakul told us he would take us back to our rooms the next morning as soon as the water level dropped.

He had his staff monitor the guests and make sure they all received hot cooked food and proper lodging.

The food menu was the same like black dal and rice we eat in the resort restaurant and the same was served to us when we stayed in the servants quarters.

We quickly forgot about the floods and started partying. Everyone hoped for the best and felt that we would start the shoot the next day.

Next morning at 8am, Nakul said the whole resort was in danger as the water level was rising all the time and told us to leave.

He then arranged cars for us, which were two miles from the resort. He told us we would have to walk through the water because the cars couldn’t possibly get to the resort.

IMAGE: The Beas had eaten away at the levee.



One piece of advice I will give to anyone who gets stuck in a flood or rain situation is to always carry plastic bags and a backpack. Put your essentials in the plastic bag and put that plastic bag in the backpack.

There was a time when I walked in knee-deep water, but I didn’t worry about my belongings because I knew my cellphone and wallet were safe.

After three kilometers of walking we reached the cars that took us to a school. We soon noticed that there was no water and no electricity in the school.

I got nervous, so Nakul put me up with one of his relatives.

He did so even when his own property was destroyed. He never made any of us feel that our lives were in danger.

My sanity was preserved in this tragedy because Nakul remained so calm that time.

I then moved to Atul and Richa Khullar’s house. This couple was very sweet and kind. There was no electricity in their house, but they charged my phone by starting their car.

This allowed me to keep in constant contact with my family in Mumbai. I was able to get network randomly but internet data was not working. My battery was low and all I could do was tell my family I was safe and then unplug the phone.

If this couple hadn’t been with me for those three days, I would have fallen into a depression. I will always be grateful to them for keeping me sane during those three horrific days. I am eternally grateful for their hospitality.

When things settled down a bit they suggested I go to Kullu airport which is an hour away from their place.

As I traveled to Kullu airport I saw the signs of devastation the floods had caused. The buildings around had collapsed or were damaged. The trees were all uprooted. Things were very scary.

I reached Kullu airport to catch a flight to Delhi and from Delhi I came to Mumbai.

Right now I’m sitting in the comfort of my home and now when I think back to my Manali shoot I can’t believe I survived that nightmare.

I am happy to say that all 40 members of the shooting crew are back in Mumbai, but I am still in shock when I see those photos and videos.

I say to myself: Oh God, I was there!