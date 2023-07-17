Sports
Connor Kunkel named interim head football coach at Minnesota West – The Globe
When Connor Kunkel was a little boy growing up on the farm near little Kenneth, big football seemed a long way off. He wore Minnesota Viking jerseys to school in high school, but was more familiar with cattle than quarterbacks.
However, that upbringing had its advantages.
I am super grateful for it, he said. You have to learn a lot at a very young age when you grow up on a farm. It taught me about hard work, dedication and responsibility.
Kunkel, 28, hopes his rural roots will serve him well in his new role as interim head football coach at Minnesota West. The former Bluejays tight end, who earned a football scholarship to NCAA Division II Minnesota-Crookston, has been hired to replace Jeff Linder.
Linder recently stepped down after a distinguished Minnesota West career that spanned nearly three decades.
Kunkel, just as he has done most of his life, has rolled up his sleeves and got the chores done.
Any farm boys reading this will understand, he recently said during a break from his farming and coaching duties. You grow up fast on the farm.
Life has not slowed down either.
It has indeed been a whirlwind summer for Kunkel, whose daughter was born about two months ago. Kunkel and his girlfriend, Nikki Sengvongxay, have known each other since their high school days in Luverne. The family, which also includes 2-year-old son August, recently added a baby girl, Colbie.
It’s been a busy and exciting time, Kunkel said. I look forward to looking back on it because it was such a hectic time.
Colbie was born with a heart condition, but she’s been doing much better lately.
She’s starting to put on pounds, her father said.
Kunkel has now started preparations for the coming season. He still helps his father on the farm while dedicating as much time as possible to his new job as a coach.
In recent years, Kunkel worked as an assistant coach at Minnesota West and as an offensive coordinator for head coach Jeff Linder. He took a lot of good things from Linder.
You take little things here and there from guys like that, Kunkel said. Some guys, like Jeff and Geno Lais, taught me a lot.
One of the big guys for me was Brad Holinka.
The latter is known in southwestern Minnesota. Holinka is a former high school sports star in Fulda who rose to prominence as a football and track athlete in Minnesota West and Mankato State. Holinka has coached these sports in various capacities at both Fulda and Minnesota West for decades. He was an assistant for the Bluejays during Kunkel’s playing and coaching career.
Playing there, I knew Brad was the kind of coach I wanted to be, Kunkel said.
Kunkel said Linder helped prepare him for the daily grind of coaching and his responsibilities.
Obviously, Jeffs has been doing it for a long time and there are endless things you pick up from him that keep you prepared for certain things and different situations, Kunkel said. I think he prepared me very well for this opportunity.
Holinka helped Kunkel in other ways.
Brad is a phenomenal guy, Kunkel said. When I played and he was our position coach, there was never a bad day around him. It was always high energy: jokes, one-liners and having fun. You could really tell he loves the game and it rubs off. Football can be a drag and to have someone like that there goes a long way.
Kunkel is still putting together his staff. Holinka has a commitment to coach elsewhere, but Kunkel said Ben Devries will stay off Linders’ staff and be the defensive coordinator.
At Luverne High, Kunkel played for highly successful football coach Todd Oye, who remembers the young athlete coming to school in Viking jerseys.
He was a key member of a number of successful teams, Oye recalls.
Kunkel was not a star for the Cardinals. In fact, he didn’t even start. But he never gave up either.
My high school career wasn’t much of a storybook one, Kunkel said. It’s something that shaped me into who I am today. It built up a lot of stamina and perseverance. I knew I was good enough to play, so I took a chance on Minnesota West and it paid off for me.
Kunkel only started one game in his first year with West. He was undersized for a tight end of college and weighed only about 180.
I did a great off-season and gained about 40 pounds, and had a solid second season that turned into a scholarship opportunity at Crookston, Kunkel said.
Nothing, you see, was handed to him.
That’s quite right, he said. It goes back to core qualities I learned on the farm from mom and dad. Nothing is ever given to you; You have to work for everything. That’s what I did and it worked out well for me. I’m excited to try and instill those qualities in my kids and keep the chain moving.
His goals for the upcoming season?
It can be tough as a freshman coach, Kunkel admitted. Obviously every coach wants to win and I intend to win some, but the most important thing at this level is building relationships with young men. I hope to help them on similar paths that I have been able to take. Maybe it’s an overlooked high school athlete or a kid who had a bad year and struggled. It is an opportunity for me to build strong relationships with the young men and hopefully guide them to get on the right path, to give them the opportunity to continue their education, fulfill their dreams and achieve their goals. reaches.
Kunkel is so happy to be home in southwestern Minnesota.
I am very proud and motivated to try and help all the children who go through our program, Kunkel said.
The Bluejays open the 2023 season on August 24 at Northwestern University in Orange City, Iowa. Minnesota West’s home opener is September 2 in Worthington against North Dakota State College of Science.
Kunkel’s first training camp starts on August 3. He is planning a youth football camp on campus on July 19.
Linder’s loss looms large for Minnesota West football fans. He was named MCAC Southern Division Coach of the Year six times. Linder was the longest serving football coach in school history, winning more than half of his 250 games.
Kunkel, who retains play-calling duties as offensive coordinator, said the roster is currently in flux.
We probably have more than 20 returning guys, he said. It could be a little bit smaller team this year and hopefully build a bigger roster in the future.
Kunkel’s roots are deep in Rock County. His family, which includes parents Bob and Shelly Kunkel, goes back several generations. The Minnesota West job, he said, means more to him because of his lifelong love of southwestern Minnesota and his way of life.
It is certainly excellent to be close to home, he said. I’m looking forward to this challenge and hopefully I’ll be there for a long time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dglobe.com/sports/college/connor-kunkel-named-interim-head-football-coach-at-minnesota-west
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Connor Kunkel named interim head football coach at Minnesota West – The Globe
- Schools and stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim
- Google’s ‘Android Update Invitation’ Explains Why You Should Update Your Phone
- Michael J. Fox thanks Tracy Pollan for “35 years of laughter” | Entertainment
- At all, Imran analyzed the Pakistani batsman through the bowler’s lens
- Trump judge documents case in spotlight as arguments approach
- Most and least affordable rents, Terrace Plaza Hotel
- SENZ and New Zealand Cricket sign exclusive partnership
- How to Calculate Cashback Used for Orders in Google BigQuery
- Peace and Stability as Key Factors of ASEAN’s Growth Epicenter
- India’s Angel One slips after Indian Stock Exchange imposes penalty
- Stand-up comedian Bret Ernst at Rocky Gap Casino | Culture & Leisure