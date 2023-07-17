Connor Kunkel named interim head football coach at Minnesota West – The Globe

When Connor Kunkel was a little boy growing up on the farm near little Kenneth, big football seemed a long way off. He wore Minnesota Viking jerseys to school in high school, but was more familiar with cattle than quarterbacks.

However, that upbringing had its advantages.

I am super grateful for it, he said. You have to learn a lot at a very young age when you grow up on a farm. It taught me about hard work, dedication and responsibility.





Kunkel, 28, hopes his rural roots will serve him well in his new role as interim head football coach at Minnesota West. The former Bluejays tight end, who earned a football scholarship to NCAA Division II Minnesota-Crookston, has been hired to replace Jeff Linder.

ARCHIVE: Minnesota West football players (seated, from left) Connor Kunkel, Donovan Jackson and Stephon Hall sign letters of intent to continue their careers elsewhere. Standing on their feet are Bluejay’s head coach Jeff Linder (left) and tutor Sandi Mead, holding Jackson’s All-Star jersey. PHOTO SUBMITTED

Linder recently stepped down after a distinguished Minnesota West career that spanned nearly three decades.

Kunkel, just as he has done most of his life, has rolled up his sleeves and got the chores done.

Any farm boys reading this will understand, he recently said during a break from his farming and coaching duties. You grow up fast on the farm.

Life has not slowed down either.

It has indeed been a whirlwind summer for Kunkel, whose daughter was born about two months ago. Kunkel and his girlfriend, Nikki Sengvongxay, have known each other since their high school days in Luverne. The family, which also includes 2-year-old son August, recently added a baby girl, Colbie.

It’s been a busy and exciting time, Kunkel said. I look forward to looking back on it because it was such a hectic time.

Colbie was born with a heart condition, but she’s been doing much better lately.

She’s starting to put on pounds, her father said.

Kunkel has now started preparations for the coming season. He still helps his father on the farm while dedicating as much time as possible to his new job as a coach.

In recent years, Kunkel worked as an assistant coach at Minnesota West and as an offensive coordinator for head coach Jeff Linder. He took a lot of good things from Linder.

Connor Kunkel hands-on training a Minnesota West football player. Photo courtesy of Tyler Skow

You take little things here and there from guys like that, Kunkel said. Some guys, like Jeff and Geno Lais, taught me a lot.

One of the big guys for me was Brad Holinka.

The latter is known in southwestern Minnesota. Holinka is a former high school sports star in Fulda who rose to prominence as a football and track athlete in Minnesota West and Mankato State. Holinka has coached these sports in various capacities at both Fulda and Minnesota West for decades. He was an assistant for the Bluejays during Kunkel’s playing and coaching career.

Playing there, I knew Brad was the kind of coach I wanted to be, Kunkel said.

Kunkel said Linder helped prepare him for the daily grind of coaching and his responsibilities.

Obviously, Jeffs has been doing it for a long time and there are endless things you pick up from him that keep you prepared for certain things and different situations, Kunkel said. I think he prepared me very well for this opportunity.

Holinka helped Kunkel in other ways.

File photo: Minnesota West Bluejay head football coach Jeff Linder (far left) and his assistants (left to right) Brad Holinka, Scott Barber and Gene Lais prepare players for another campaign. BRIAN KORTNECK/DAILY BOL

Brad is a phenomenal guy, Kunkel said. When I played and he was our position coach, there was never a bad day around him. It was always high energy: jokes, one-liners and having fun. You could really tell he loves the game and it rubs off. Football can be a drag and to have someone like that there goes a long way.

Kunkel is still putting together his staff. Holinka has a commitment to coach elsewhere, but Kunkel said Ben Devries will stay off Linders’ staff and be the defensive coordinator.

At Luverne High, Kunkel played for highly successful football coach Todd Oye, who remembers the young athlete coming to school in Viking jerseys.

Photo Archive: Returning Seniors for LHS include (front row, from left) Darrion Jones, Reed Skattum, Zack Gillette, Ethan Johnson, Brett Heronimus, Skyler Wenninger (center row, from left), Thomas Graff, Eli Dooema, Manny Olson, Cole Desplinter , Wyatt Aubert, Jonny Solma (back row, from left), Connor Kunkel, Nathan Kannas, Matt Overgaard, Brenton Richters, Alex Weis and Matt Arends. Chris Murphy/DailyGlobe

He was a key member of a number of successful teams, Oye recalls.

Kunkel was not a star for the Cardinals. In fact, he didn’t even start. But he never gave up either.

My high school career wasn’t much of a storybook one, Kunkel said. It’s something that shaped me into who I am today. It built up a lot of stamina and perseverance. I knew I was good enough to play, so I took a chance on Minnesota West and it paid off for me.

Kunkel only started one game in his first year with West. He was undersized for a tight end of college and weighed only about 180.

I did a great off-season and gained about 40 pounds, and had a solid second season that turned into a scholarship opportunity at Crookston, Kunkel said.

Nothing, you see, was handed to him.

That’s quite right, he said. It goes back to core qualities I learned on the farm from mom and dad. Nothing is ever given to you; You have to work for everything. That’s what I did and it worked out well for me. I’m excited to try and instill those qualities in my kids and keep the chain moving.

His goals for the upcoming season?

It can be tough as a freshman coach, Kunkel admitted. Obviously every coach wants to win and I intend to win some, but the most important thing at this level is building relationships with young men. I hope to help them on similar paths that I have been able to take. Maybe it’s an overlooked high school athlete or a kid who had a bad year and struggled. It is an opportunity for me to build strong relationships with the young men and hopefully guide them to get on the right path, to give them the opportunity to continue their education, fulfill their dreams and achieve their goals. reaches.

Kunkel is so happy to be home in southwestern Minnesota.

I am very proud and motivated to try and help all the children who go through our program, Kunkel said.

The Bluejays open the 2023 season on August 24 at Northwestern University in Orange City, Iowa. Minnesota West’s home opener is September 2 in Worthington against North Dakota State College of Science.

Kunkel’s first training camp starts on August 3. He is planning a youth football camp on campus on July 19.

Linder’s loss looms large for Minnesota West football fans. He was named MCAC Southern Division Coach of the Year six times. Linder was the longest serving football coach in school history, winning more than half of his 250 games.

Kunkel, who retains play-calling duties as offensive coordinator, said the roster is currently in flux.

We probably have more than 20 returning guys, he said. It could be a little bit smaller team this year and hopefully build a bigger roster in the future.

Kunkel’s roots are deep in Rock County. His family, which includes parents Bob and Shelly Kunkel, goes back several generations. The Minnesota West job, he said, means more to him because of his lifelong love of southwestern Minnesota and his way of life.

It is certainly excellent to be close to home, he said. I’m looking forward to this challenge and hopefully I’ll be there for a long time.