Sports
Spaniard Alcaraz defeats Djokovic to win Wimbledon men’s tennis final
Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, shattering the Serb’s dream of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.
Issued on: altered:
3 minutes
World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win after four hours and 42 minutes 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6- 1, 3-6, 6-4 on Center Court.
It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard after his US Open title last year when he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion.
The result will also spark feverish speculation about the start of a generational change, with 36-year-old Djokovic carrying the torch of the ‘Big Three’ now that Roger Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal, perhaps permanently, sidelined stands.
Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic had bid to match Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slams.
When he won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008, Alcaraz was still three months away from his fifth birthday.
Djokovic was playing in his ninth final at Wimbledon and 35th at the majors, while Alcaraz was only second in the Slams after winning the US Open.
The Serb went into the match having not lost on Center Court since his last defeat in 2013 against Andy Murray and struck with ruthless precision in the first set.
Alcaraz, crippled by body spasms during his loss to Djokovic in the French Open semifinals in June, couldn’t lay down and let a break point slip away in the seven-minute opening match.
Djokovic took advantage and raced to a 5-0 lead on a double break before the Spaniard got on the board.
It was too little, too late as Djokovic claimed the opening set with a smash.
But Alcaraz finally freed himself from his shackles and broke for 2-1 in the second set.
Djokovic hit right back in the third game before saving a break point in the fourth to rally for 29 shots.
The Serb was hit by a time violation in the tiebreak before seeing a set point saved.
Alcaraz didn’t need a second invite as he reeled off a set point and converted to tie the game with a backhand winner.
The marathon set had lasted 85 minutes as Djokovic’s streak of 15 tiebreaks in a row at the majors ended.
Alcaraz broke in the opening game of the third set and again after an exhausting 26-minute fifth game, which went to 13 deuces and saw Djokovic save six break points before cracking on the seventh.
Alcaraz backed it up with a quick service game that lasted just two minutes by comparison, breaking again against the despondent defending champion to move two sets into one lead.
Djokovic argued with referee Fergus Murphy over his oversight of the shot clock and did little to endear himself to the crowd by taking a long toilet break before the fourth set.
The break worked wonders though, as the Serb broke twice in the set to tie the final thanks to Alcaraz’s seventh double fault in the final.
Djokovic squandered a golden opportunity to break for 2-0 in the decider with a wild smash and Alcaraz paid him to break for 2-1.
A frustrated Djokovic was given another code violation for smashing his racket against the net post before going down 3–1.
Alcaraz was undeniable and he famously claimed victory when Djokovic buried a forehand in the net.
(AFP)
