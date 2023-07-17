Players with NH belts are trying to see where – and if – they fit into the new women’s hockey league

July 16 Jenna Rheault and Meghara McManus found out their hockey careers may be over via a Zoom call and Twitter, respectively.

That’s how they all found out that the professional women’s hockey league they played in, the Premier Hockey Federation, had folded.

Rheault, a Deering defenseman, and McManus, a forward, both played for the Boston Pride last season in the PHF, eighth overall in the league.

A new women’s professional league begins in January, led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, his wife Kimbra, Dodgers team president Stan Kasten and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Rheault, 27, learned during a Zoom meeting for PHF players and staff that the league had been disbanded and a new one formed. McManus, 25, was unable to place the Zoom call, so she later found out about the news via Twitter.

The new league has caused hardship for some former PHF players and could likely end many careers, Rheault and McManus said, including theirs. They all know PHF players whose newly signed contacts for next season were voided or who made life decisions with league play in mind.

Still, Rheault and McManus see the new league as a positive and logical step forward in the growth of women’s professional hockey.

“I definitely think this had to happen because strength in numbers will make the league even more powerful and I just wanted a place where the best talent in hockey is all housed,” said Rheault. “It’s bittersweet, but I’m glad we’re all coming together.”

The new league acquired assets from the seven-team PHF and negotiated a collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), which was formed in 2019 and hosted tours of North America with U.S. Women’s National Team players such as Kendall Coyne Schofield and former Hanover resident Hilary Knight.

A graduate of St. Paul’s School and University of New Hampshire, Rheault played four seasons for the Pride. McManus, a Milton, Massachusetts native who played with Rheault at UNH, spent three seasons with the Pride. Both won two Isobel Cup championships with Boston.

Neither had reason to believe the PHF would fold when Boston’s season ended last March with a semifinal loss to the Minnesota Whitecaps.

The new league, which will effectively bring together former PHF and PWHPA players, will reportedly have six teams with 23 players each and player salaries between a minimum of $35,000 and a maximum of $80,000.

With top talent from both organizations, including those from the U.S. and Canadian national teams, McManus and Rheault each said they feel securing a roster spot in the new league will be difficult.

“I knew it was going to happen eventually,” McManus said of the PHF and PWHPA players coming together. “It was just a matter of when and at what cost.”

Paige Capistran, a retired defender from Manchester, played with Rheault and McManus on the Pride from 2021-22. The 25-year-old former Northeastern University captain said she felt there was a divide between the PHF and PWHPA during her pro time.

The existence of two women’s pro entities also made it difficult for the NHL to support either without appearing in favor of one, Capistran said.

“There will be players who played for the PHF who won’t be able to make a profit, they won’t make it to the six teams and that stinks,” said Capistran, “but ultimately professional sport is supposed to be very hard to get those roster. I think it’s just part of professional sports. It’s a business and I really think the product of whatever they decide this new league name to be will be really good hockey.”

Sam Faber, a UNH women’s hockey assistant coach, played in the PHF (then known as the National Women’s Hockey League) from 2015-18 and one season (2010-11) in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, which ran from 2007 -2019.

Faber, who played in the inaugural PHF game for the Connecticut Whale and captained the team in 2017-2018, said she hopes with the new league those who helped bring pro women’s hockey to this point are not forgotten. .

“It’s going to take time, but it’s grown a lot in the last eight years that the NWHL has been around and I think a lot of those people who worked behind the scenes deserve a lot of credit for it,” said Faber, who played forward at UNH from 2006 -09 and won gold with the U.S. national team at the 2008 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship. “But this new leadership group, they know what they’re doing … I just think it’s going to be really successful.”

McManus, a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, said she doesn’t know if she wants to try playing in the new league, though she would welcome a trial opportunity. Balancing her work and her commitments to Pride last season, when she made three assists in 24 games, was a challenge, she said.

Rheault, an occupational therapist at Hillsboro-Deering Elementary School, is pleased if this is the end of her playing career, but said she still has some good hockey in her.

Rheault said it’s important to her that the new league has sustainable salaries, great living conditions and facilities for players and hopes PHF fans give it a try.

Like many of their teammates, Rheault, McManus, Capistran and Faber all held other jobs for part or all of their playing careers.

Certain resources, such as health insurance, are a necessity for players to be successful, said Faber, who played in the PHF when health insurance was not available to players.

McManus, Faber and Rheault all said they hope the new competition puts an emphasis on marketing itself and visibility. Faber, 36, and McManus both want the league to secure a television deal.

The PHF recently signed a live streaming deal with ESPN+ and previously broadcast games live on YouTube and the streaming website Twitch.

“People may not know how great women’s hockey is, but they should,” Faber said, “because the talent and skill level is second to none and it’s a really fast and fun game to watch.”

The simplest aspects, such as having a broken stick replaced immediately, are also important, Capistran said. Players in the new league should be taken care of and they should behave the same as those in the NHL, she said.

“If you’re a professional hockey player, be treated like a professional and there are two sides to that,” Capistran said.

Each of the four skaters said it’s a special feeling to have played a part in the growth of the professional women’s game.

Growing up on Long Island, New York, Faber had no pro league to watch or imagine playing in. Nor is Rheault, who is nine years younger than Faber.

Rheault said it always made her smile when visiting youth girl teams while in Boston. Some players told her they wanted to play for Pride one day.

McManus recalls seeing youth and high school hockey teams in the stands for PHF games.

“You never really know the impact you’re making on someone even by playing for them and I think that’s pretty amazing,” said McManus, who always aspired to play professionally but never thought she’d get this far .

Faber, who spent two years as an assistant coach at Long Island University before returning to UNH in 2021, said college players regularly talk about turning pro now.

“I’m very proud and I’m excited for the little girls who can dream now,” said Capistran.