In the land of football, a cricket oasis is rising outside Houston

Head northwest from Houston, and as cow pastures struggle back the flat expanse of the city’s tentacled sprawl, suddenly, improbably, many, many cricket pitches spring up along the way.

Head south to find a small suburban cricket stadium, or west to find fields sprouting up in provincial parks.

The game of cricket, a bat-and-wicket game of patience and athleticism that was born in Britain and barely understood by most Americans, has surprisingly gained a foothold in the land of Friday night football. A growing population of South Asian immigrants around Houston and Dallas imported their favorite sport to their adopted home, where it has grown amidst a Lone Star culture of competition in all things, especially sports.

1/4 The Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders contest the inaugural Major League Cricket game in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 13, 2023. A growing population of South Asian immigrants around Houston and Dallas imported cricket to their adopted home, where it flourished has come . (Meridith Kohut/The New York Times) 2/4 Devon Conway poses for photos with young players from the Chicago Youth Cricket Academy, who flew to Texas on July 7, 2023 to train with Major League Cricket players. A growing group of South Asian immigrants around Houston and Dallas imported cricket to their adopted home, where it has flourished. (Meridith Kohut/The New York Times) 3/4 Seattle Orcas fielders conduct a catching practice at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, outside of Houston, on July 7, 2023. A growing population of South Asian immigrants around Houston and Dallas imported cricket to their adopted home, where it has flourished. (Meridith Kohut/The New York Times) 4/4

The meteoric rise of crickets in Houston has drawn international attention and helped make Texas the launching pad for America’s first professional league, Major League Cricket, which began its inaugural season outside of Dallas on Thursday.

One of the unknown things about Houston is the diversity of the population from many cricket-playing countries, said Tim Cork, deputy consul general at the British consulate in Houston. There are Indians, Pakistanis, obviously there are a good number of Brits here, Australian accents wherever you go.

The number of people of Indian descent in Texas has doubled in the past decade to half a million, according to estimates from the Census Bureau’s annual survey, including 73,000 in Harris County, which includes Houston, and 64,000 in suburban Fort Bend County.

When I came to this country, cricket was the only sport I knew, said KP George, the district judge in Fort Bend, who immigrated to the US from India in 1993. When elected in 2018, none of the district parks had a cricket ground, he said. Now there are seven of them and each is booked months in advance to play.

There is huge demand, he said. We were working on a few more fields.

The pace of sports development in Houston has surprised even those who worked to make it possible.

Houston hosted a player draw for the new professional league in March at the Johnson Space Center, one of the largest tourist attractions in the city. In the fields northwest of Houston, the league’s newly minted teams gathered for training camps this month.

We always thought we’d build it slowly, said Mangesh Chaudhari, 38, an owner of the Prairie View Cricket Complex who, as of 2018, oversaw the task of flattening a swath of farmland about 50 miles northwest of the city in six oval crickets. fields. Suddenly cricket picked up.

The location, along a major highway in Prairie View, provided both the right kind of clay soil for the lawn where cricketers bowl and bat, and free advertising for passing cars on U.S. Route 290.

The project, conceived and funded by Houston businessman Tanweer Ahmed, was Field of Dreams’ bet that people would come if they built it. It worked better and faster than they expected, Chaudhari said, adding that the complex was still in progress. There are no lights or fixed toilets yet.

On a weekday in June, dozens of cars poured into the cricket complex. Young players came from Atlanta and Dallas for a youth tournament, lugging big bags of bats and pillows in the rising heat.

Good luck, guys! Good luck! Play hard!, 61-year-old Golam Nowsher yelled to his teen players from the Houston area as they entered the field.

Nowsher has emigrated from Bangladesh, where he was a star player, and coaches young cricketers in Houston. He watched his team bat at the start of what was to be a game of about five hours, chatting about cricket and careers with the players huddled in stands under a small square in the shade.

Who will the boys study AI? he asked.

I study computer science, said one player.

I thought you were going to be a doctor?, Nowsher replied.

While waiting for his turn to bat, the team’s 17-year-old captain Arya Kannantha said he had been thinking about college and also trying to make a US national team. Despite the growth of cricket around Houston, few of his classmates in suburban Katy, home to one of the largest and most expensive high school football stadiums in the country, were familiar with cricket.

Not many people at my school play it, Arya said. Laughing, he added: They just think it’s baseball, but weird.

Far from being a curiosity, cricket is a passion in Texas’s thriving South Asian community and is about to become a major business, attracting major local investors, including Ross Perot Jr., a businessman and son of the former independent presidential candidate. Perot, along with his business partner Anurag Jain, owns the local major league team, the Texas Super Kings.

Perot said he recently discussed cricket with Governor Greg Abbott during a visit by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I said Mr Prime Minister, I want you to know that we are bringing cricket to this state, Perot said. He was shocked and he loved it.

Jain, who grew up playing cricket in Chennai, India, and now lives in Dallas, encouraged investment in the burgeoning American professional league, citing Texas’ huge international following and large fan base. They will tell you that food is a way to a man’s heart, Jain said. Cricket is the way to the heart of South Asians. It’s more than a sport, it’s a way of life.

The arrival of cricket has given hope to some leaders in Prairie View, home of the historically black state university, Prairie View A&M, that the tournaments will become a revenue stream for the cash-strapped town, even though it has few cricket enthusiasts or South Asian residents . .

Our position is to help them, help them grow, said Kendric Jones, district commissioner and college graduate. It is a tourist attraction.

One evening in March, hundreds of people gathered at the Johnson Space Center for the Major League Cricket player draw.

Inside, under floating satellites and astronaut suits, cricket fans and investors in the league’s six inaugural teams from New York, Seattle, Washington, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Texas mingled with the young players-to-be.

Harmeet Singh, who grew up playing in Mumbai and was picked first in the draft, recently moved from Seattle to a large house in Katy, a suburb of Houston.

Weather-wise, I can play more here, said 30-year-old Singh, along with his wife and 2-year-old daughter. It was an upgrade that we were in an apartment in Seattle for the same price.

At the back of the museum room, by a large space capsule and a table of tiny burgers, stood many of the people who helped develop the sport in Houston, including Yogesh Patel, 75, who started a cricket club after arriving in the city almost five decades ago.

It feels like what I dreamed in 1976 has come true, he said, looking around. Houston has become a capital of cricket in the US.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.