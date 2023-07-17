How to Topspin Shots in Tennis: Brush Up, Don’t Roll Over | Net notes





All good players use topspin or overspin to some degree. Almost all high level club and pro level second service players areheavy top spun deliveries! Passing shots can be executed with a soft underspin touch shot, but they are mainly hit with overspin to allow the defender to play an aggressive shot with a high margin of safety. I used the terms topspin and overspin interchangeably because they are exactly the same. The problem with these terms is that they give the false impression that one has to do something with the top of the ball or roll the face of the racket over the ball to execute those shots. NO! Wrong! With all due respect to the world class retired players who generally man the broadcast booth you cover or don’t cross the ball(that’s locker room jargon) to successfully execute a topspin shot. Yes, you generate a lot of spin if you try to play that way, but you can’t generate lift, which is the main reason to play a topspin shot in the beginning. Proper technique requires a low to high swing path with a vertical or near vertical racket head that is aggressivesweeps up the back of the ball as the forward motion of the strings compresses the ball toward its intended target. The more you brush, the more lift you get(creating security via the net) and the more dramatically the ball will fall into the opponent’s field. The more you compress the ball, the less lift you get (lower over the net) and the later it dives into the opponent’s field (deeper shot). Don’t let your eyes fool you into swearing that player at Wimbledon just hit the racket head over the ball! What you notice isthe exhaust from the explosion and not the explosion itself. To be a better player and be more consistent, think Brush Upnot Roll Over!

Howie Burnett is a professional tennis coach and a 50-year member of the United States ProfessionalTennis Association. You can get his book Net Notes on Amazon. Howie is also available for private lessons and private clinics at the Marco YMCA on a limited basis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastalbreezenews.com/columnists/net_notes/how-to-execute-topspin-shots-in-tennis-brush-up-not-roll-over/article_543b7796-2435-11ee-80d0-dff175690079.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos