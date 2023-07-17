Sports
Football fans are urging public transport to get to the FIFA Women’s World Cup
Football fever is gripping Sydney as we host 11 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches between Thursday 20th July and Sunday 20th August, with 5 matches at Stadium Australia at Sydney Olympic Park, including the final, and 6 matches at Sydney Football Stadium, Moore Park.
The 64 match tournament kicks off on Thursday 20th July with our Matildas against Ireland at Stadium Australia from 8pm. Fans are urged to plan ahead and take public transport, while motorists in Sydney are asked to anticipate potential traffic delays.
Up to 75,000 fans are expected at games at Sydney Olympic Park and up to 40,000 at Moore Park. Transport for NSW has added thousands of additional transport services and improved signage and walking routes to help fans get around.
For fans attending matches, public transport travel is included in your match ticket. Approximately 1,800 additional public transit services will operate during the match dates, including 170 additional buses and 127 train services for each Olympic Park match. An additional 20 shuttle buses and 20 light rail services will run for each of the games held at Moore Park.
Parking in the grounds of both Sydney Olympic Park and Moore Park will be very limited. Less parking is available due to a significant number of additional vehicles required for an event of this scale, including coaches and event vehicles.
Significant traffic delays are expected, especially during weekday games during the already busy evening rush hour, so motorists should allow ample additional travel time on roads approaching Olympic Park and Moore Park on game days and ticket holders should take public transportation.
For the safety and enjoyment of spectators, NSW Police will be implementing a high visibility policing strategy, Operation FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will see additional officers patrol Sydney sites including Moore Park, Sydney Olympic Park and the Darling Harbor precinct for the duration of the tournament.
For more information on public transportation options to each game, including trip planning tools, visit the NSW Transportation info website and use the Opal Travel app.
For more information on road closures, including real-time traffic updates, visit Live traffic NSW.
For more information about the event, visit the FIFA website.
Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham said:
This week kicks off the biggest event in women’s sports and Sydney will be at its sportiest. More than 400,000 tickets have already been sold for 11 matches in Sydney.
Having hosted Sydney WorldPride 2023 and the record-breaking Vivid Sydney 2023, the city is poised for this next global event.
We welcome all interstate and international football fans to NSW and can’t wait to share Sydney’s love of sport and love of partying.
All of NSW will be behind this. but we must emphasize that people attending matches should plan to leave the car at home, arrive early and make a day or night of it with plenty of local venues within a short walk of the stadium grounds.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said:
This is one of Australia’s biggest events since the 2000 Sydney Olympics and we are prepared and ready to welcome local, interstate and international football fans to cheer for their teams in the heart of our city.
Months of planning have gone into preparing the public transportation network for large crowds during the tournament, so leave the car at home.
We’ve added thousands of additional transit services and improved signage and walking routes to help fans get to and from both districts safely and easily.
The best way to get to and from matches is by public transport and to make it even easier your transport is included in your match ticket.
Sources
2/ https://www.nsw.gov.au/enterprise-investment-trade/ministerial-media-releases-for-department-of-enterprise-investment-and-trade/womens-world-cup-transport
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
