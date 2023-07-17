Sports
Live Updates | Nepal vs India An Emerging Asia Cup, live cricket score: Aaif Sheikh out, Nepal in trouble
17/07/2023 12:08 PM
Pitch Report: The surface is flat and suitable for batters. The pacers with the new ball can get some help, while the spinners come into play once the ball gets old.
17/07/2023 12:13 PM
Weather report- It will be a cloudy day with an 18 percent chance of rain. The overcast skies may help the bowlers get more help from the surface.
Nepal plays 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi
India plays 11: Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy
The game kicks off at 2:00 PM IST.
17/07/2023 12:58 PM
India A team is peppered with several IPL stars and Nepal will have to be at its best to win.
The toss will take place in 10 minutes.
17/07/2023 1:34 PM
Stay tuned for toss update.
17/07/2023 1:37 PM
Nepal has won the coin toss and elects to bat.
17/07/2023 1:38 PM
A look at India’s ‘A’ Playing XI against Nepal
live stream – https://t.co/6v7DbYdXhD
Follow the match – https://t.co/XoxpSdeMna #ACC#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/AVT9ui8XZ5
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2023
Nepal(Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi
17/07/2023 2:18 PM
What a start for India when Harshit Rana sent Kushal Bhurtel off for a duck. Nepal 0/1. Asif Sheikh and Dev Khanal are nearby.
17/07/2023 2:19 PM
Nepal 10/1 in 3 overs. Aasif Sheikh 4, Dev Khana 1.
Nepal 27/1 in 5 overs. Dev Khanal 13, Aasif Sheikh 7
17/07/2023 2:33 PM
Huge blow to Nepal as Hangarekar fires Aasif Sheikh. Nepal 27/2 in 5.1
17/07/2023 2:36 pm
Excellently done by Hangargekar, a wicket maid. Rohit Paudel comes on the crease. Nepal 27/2 on 6.
17/07/2023 2:41 PM
A good over by Abhishek Sharma yields only 3 runs. Nepal 30/2 in 7 overs.
