Alcaraz ends Djokovic’s reign at Wimbledon in latest thriller | Tennis news

Carlos Alcarez has ended Novak Djokovic’s remarkable Wimbledon streak of success by fighting his way to a stunning 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win for a first title on the grass court Grand Slam and second in the majors.

Alcaraz, 20, bounced back from a poor first set on Sunday and saved a set point in the second to win a sensational battle of the tennis generations against his 36-year-old opponent in four hours and 42 minutes on the first match point.

He snapped Djokovic’s majors tiebreak run at 15 in the second set and won an extraordinary fifth game in the third set, lasting 26 minutes. He then claimed the decisive break for 2-1 in the final set to deny Djokovic a fifth straight title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

It was a strong turnaround for the Spanish youngster, who had crashed in straight sets against Djokovic in the recent French Open semifinals, overwhelmed by the opportunity.

Alcaraz became the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era that began in 1968, behind Boris Becker (17) and Bjorn Borg (20).

He kept the world number one spot ahead of Djokovic and showed he can shine on grass, having also won the Queens Club tune-up event last month.

Alcaraz’s previous major title was at the US Open last year.

This is a dream come true for me, said Alcaraz. It’s great to win, but even if I had lost I would have been very proud of myself.

Make history in this wonderful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. I’m really, really proud of myself, the team I have, the work we do every day.

He added towards Djokovic: I started playing tennis watching you. You’ve been winning tournaments since I was born. It is awesome.

Djokovic, meanwhile, missed what would have been a record five Wimbledon titles in a row, eight overall there and 24 at all Grand Slams in his first Wimbledon loss on center court since 2013.

The loss in a record 35th major final also ended his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam ahead of the US Open after winning the Australian and French Open tournaments earlier in the year.

Djokovic was graceful in the defeat, saying it wasn’t so good for me, but good for Carlos. I thought I would have problems against you on clay and hard courts, but not on grass. What a way to adapt to the surface, great.

All credit to Carlos. What quality at the end of the game. You absolutely deserve it.

You never like to lose games like this, but when the emotions are settled, I should still be grateful. It’s hard to swallow when you’re so close, but these are the moments you work for every day. I didn’t win but lost to the better player.

After the match, Alcaraz fan Jose told Al Jazeera that the young Spaniard was very special.

He made rapid progress and went from a junior to a Grand Slam champion in no time, Jose told Al Jazeera.

In Spain we call him the heir of Rafas [Nadals] throne, but he has adapted to grass faster than Rafa.

Serbian Ana, who supported Djokovic in the final, said he lost to a great young player.

He’s better than any other young player so I’m glad he won.

As for Djokovic, she said the Serb still has enough in him to come back next year and take part in Wimbledon.

Djokovic’s fast start

Djokovic stormed into a 5-0 lead in the first set before Alcaraz finally got on the scoreboard after half an hour with a brilliant cross shot on his forehand that had already committed several unforced errors. But it was too late to save the set.

However, Alcaraz was finally in the game and he went a break up for 2-0 in the second set, when Djokovic hit a forehand wide. Djokovic fought back to 2-2 in what now became a fierce duel for every point. He escaped unscathed from a nasty-looking slip en route to a tiebreak where he squandered a 3-0 lead, received a time violation warning and then squandered a set point at 6-5 by hitting an easy backhand into the net.

Alcaraz took full advantage and closed the set with a stunning backhand return winner as he ended Djokovic’s streak of 15 successful tiebreaks in a row at the majors since losing a decisive match against Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the Australian Open.

Alcaraz kept up the pressure to break in the opening game of the third set, saving break points to lead 3-1 and then winning the epic fifth game 4-1, on his seventh break point after 13 deuces when Djokovic scored a forehand .

The rest of the set was a formality as Alcaraz went up 2-1 with another returning winner.

Taking a longer break than Alcarez, Djokovic appeared somewhat charged, saving two break points in the second game of the fourth and then breaking himself for 3-2 when Alcaraz fired a drop shot attempt into the net. He never looked back and forced a fifth set when Alcaraz made a double fault.

Break points came and went for each player at the start of the decider before Alcaraz turned the momentum back in his favor to break for 2-1 with a backhand passing shot.

Djokovic, disgusted, slammed his racquet against the net post to get a warning, feeling it was the deciding moment.

And indeed Alcarez did not falter and served out the game in the 10th game, finishing the matter with a fierce striker that Djokovic could only get into the net.

After the first set I thought Carlos would raise the level, everyone will be disappointed, Alcaraz said.

I’m falling in love with grass now, it’s amazing, I didn’t expect to play at this level in such a short period of time. I’ve only played four tournaments on grass and I’ve won Queens and I’ve won here. I learned very, very quickly.