Sports
Hockey game to raise money shines a spotlight on mental health awareness
PROVIDENCE “I know something is wrong, but nobody talks about it. I don’t want anyone to judge me or think I’m not different, so I’ll just deal with it.” That was the common thought in hockey locker rooms when David Berard was a player. It didn’t change much in his early days as an amens college coach.
Berard recalls talking to his teams at Holy Cross about mental health in the late 2010s. Those conversations were one of the first times he could remember the topic being discussed openly and without judgment. A sport that puts athletes on the forefront because they mask everything that is stereotypically seen as weakness would not be such a venue.
Saturday night’s event at the Schneider Arena was another step towards banishing that mindset. A host of former prep college players with regional ties gathered for a fundraiser that generated more than six figures in revenue. Bernard was among those who competed against teams at the first edition of the Check the Stigma Classic’s sons Brady and Brett.
There’s a lot more awareness now than ever before, and I think that’s great, said Berard, who now works as an associate athletic director on the Providence College campus.
It’s always been there. You just didn’t bring it up. The fact that it’s being talked about a lot more now and there are more resources available for kids is great.
The three-period game, various auction items, and food trucks located near the lobby of the venue all came from Toby O’Brien. The OverSpeedHockey development coach and former NHL scout was in the process of getting such an event off the ground when COVID-19 paralyzed society in March 2020. those who have left the pandemic are even more determined to put together such a program.
Try to help, OBrien said. If someone has had cancer or heart disease, we know what to do. These things are invisible.
The ceremonial showdown involved someone touched by tragedy in January 2011. Paul Cavanagh was out for the puck drop with O’Brien, his brother Tom, a former hockey star at Toll Gate, Harvard and in the NHL, committed suicide when he was only 28. mental health can use the Redline program, a service available to all members of the Professional Hockey Players Association.
The mental side of it is just as challenging, if not more challenging than the physical side, said former Boston Bruins defenseman Tommy Cross. You never know what someone is going through between their own ears and behind closed doors.
I think when you approach things that way, it brings a certain amount of empathy and curiosity and a willingness to help. Many people go through things, it’s all unique to them, but people can identify with it. Everyone has their own challenges.
The event mirrors the Commonwealth Avenue Classic, which is held in Boston. The rosters featured more than a dozen stateside Brett Berard who scored a pair of goals and provided an assist for Team HHP as they en route to a 6-3 victory over Team 988. Joey Spagnolis black and gold gear came from goaltenders colliding with his blue jersey, the Cranston native has long been the emergency relief for the Providence Bruins.
It’s not even that you look for it or notice anything, it’s part of the initial conversation, said David Berard. You do it before you get into the X’enO’s or the hockey section.
It’s more about building relationships with the student-athletes. Now it comes to mind.
Visit checkthestigma.org for more information. If you or someone you know needs support, call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.
