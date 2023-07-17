Connect with us

Hockey game to raise money shines a spotlight on mental health awareness

Bobby Farnham for the Blue on the ice.

PROVIDENCE “I know something is wrong, but nobody talks about it. I don’t want anyone to judge me or think I’m not different, so I’ll just deal with it.” That was the common thought in hockey locker rooms when David Berard was a player. It didn’t change much in his early days as an amens college coach.

Berard recalls talking to his teams at Holy Cross about mental health in the late 2010s. Those conversations were one of the first times he could remember the topic being discussed openly and without judgment. A sport that puts athletes on the forefront because they mask everything that is stereotypically seen as weakness would not be such a venue.

Saturday night’s event at the Schneider Arena was another step towards banishing that mindset. A host of former prep college players with regional ties gathered for a fundraiser that generated more than six figures in revenue. Bernard was among those who competed against teams at the first edition of the Check the Stigma Classic’s sons Brady and Brett.

