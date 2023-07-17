Airfares rise 350% as cricket fans watch the India-Pakistan World Cup match





It seems that the madness of the World Cup has already taken hold of India – and the match between India and Pakistan is at the center of it all. All roads and air routes lead to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host the highly anticipated game between India and Pakistan on October 15. And this is one time when you get nothing if you’re the early bird. As cricket fans, VVIPs, teams and sponsors begin to make hotel and travel reservations, airfares have already skyrocketed by up to 350% from major cities to Ahmedabad, according to a TOI report. A non-stop return flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad will cost you well over Rs 45,000 per person, even if you book three months in advance on July 15. Under normal circumstances, this would cost Rs 10,000 for a return flight, travel industry sources told TOI. TNN Even cities closer to Ahmedabad such as Mumbai and Delhi have clocked 339% and 203% rate hikes for these dates. Virendra Shah, president of the Travel Agents’ Association of India (TAAI), said: The high demand expected during the match days. Although the opening and final match days have not had much appeal, there is a frenzy ahead of the India v Pakistan match. In general, there are many requests for hotel bookings and tickets to Ahmedabad for the match days. “Peak hour flights from major cities are even more expensive. Ahmedabad hotels already have high occupancy rates during match days. Inquiries keep coming in from cricket fan groups, VVIPs, companies, teams and sponsors,” said a city-based hotelier. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the three biggest matches of the tournament: the opening match, the final and the India v Pakistan match. The ICC Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

