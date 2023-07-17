Djokovic on the unique talent of Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic knew he was in the presence of greatness during his five-set defeat in the Wimbledon final.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion heaped praise on his 20-year-old opponent during the emotional haze of his on-court interview, but added some context to his compliments during his post-match press conference.

When asked who Djokovic would most liken Carlos Alcaraz to, the Serb’s answer was ominous for the rest of the field.

“I think over the last 12 months people have been talking about his game which is made up of certain elements of Roger, Rafa and myself.

“I would agree. I think he actually has the best of all three worlds.”

Djokovic went on to praise the emotional and mental maturity that Alcaraz already exhibits at just 20 years old.

“He’s got this mental toughness and really maturity for someone who’s 20 years old. It’s pretty impressive.

“He has the Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years.

“And I think he has some nice sliding backhands that he has some similarities to my backhands. Yeah, two-handed backhands, defense, adaptability.

“I think that has been my personal strength for years. He has it too.”

I’ve never played against a player like him. Djokovic about what makes Alcaraz so special

It’s a sobering prospect for the rest of the tour that Djokovic would describe Alcaraz as combining all the best from the top three men’s players of all time.

Yet it is also completely true.

The Spaniard has the elasticity of Djokovic, twisting his body in all kinds of gymnastic stretches to retrieve balls that others simply couldn’t.

He has the firepower and Spanish intensity of his compatriot Rafael Nadal and smothers opponents with the ferocious weight of his forehand.

Most notably, Alcaraz also has Roger Federer’s balletic power, ending high-octane, full-throttle rallies with drop shots as light as a feather.

As Djokovic puts it: “To be honest, I’ve never played against a player like him.

“Roger and Rafa clearly have their own strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is a very complete player. Amazing customization options that I believe are essential for longevity and for a successful career on all surfaces.”

For a player whose least favorite surface was grass prior to the grass court this season, the inevitable question now is how the next generation will hope to compete with this absolute phenomenon.

Time will tell if they, or even Djokovic, come up with the answer.

For now, Novak’s unfinished sentence in summarizing Alcaraz’s performance may say more than words ever really could.

“For someone his age to deal with the nerves like that, play attacking tennis and finish the game like he did…”

Menacing.