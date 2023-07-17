Nike finally ends its sponsorship of Hockey Canada after the sexual abuse scandal

Open this photo in the gallery: Spokesmen for Nike and Hockey Canada both declined to answer questions about when their relationship ended, or the reason for the change.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Nike has permanently terminated its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, ending an earlier hiatus in marketing support and taking a financial hit for the organization as it continued to deal with the fallout from a sexual assault scandal last year.

The company has been a premier marketing partner of Hockey Canada, the highest level of sponsors, which also includes Esso, Telus and Tim Hortons, all of whom have discontinued support for the organization since last summer. The shift marks the end of a sponsorship spanning more than two decades that began in 1999, according to Hockey Canada’s website.

Like many sponsors, Nike ended its support for Hockey Canada last year due to a backlash over the organization’s handling of sexual assault allegations. Nike was the last top marketing partner to end its relationship in October 2022. In a statement to The Globe and Mail, Nike confirmed it is no longer a sponsor. Spokesmen for Nike and Hockey Canada both declined to answer questions about when the relationship ended, or the reason for the change.

We will continue to provide on-ice products to Hockey Canada athletes as part of our partnership with the International Ice Hockey Federation, but our individual partnership with the federation has ended, the Nike statement said.

This month, another company, Bauer Hockey, reinstated its partnership with Hockey Canada following the appointment of Katherine Henderson as its new president and chief executive officer.

We believe now is the time for corporate partners, broadcast sponsors and community leaders to support Hockey Canada, Bauer’s vice president of global marketing, Mary-Kay Messier, said in a statement. Ms. Messier served on the CEO hiring committee at Hockey Canada. At the same time, we must all continue to hold the organization accountable for creating and executing a new vision that reflects our Canadian communities and provides fair and enriching experiences for everyone to play the game.

Last October, Hockey Canada’s previous CEO and board of directors resigned when the organization faced questions about the funds it used to pay a settlement to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by players on Canada’s junior team in 2018 , after a Hockey Canada-sponsored event in London, Ont. Police in London reopened an investigation into the incident last summer.

A Globe and Mail investigation last July revealed the existence of a fund that Hockey Canada had set up using player registration fees, which was used to settle the woman’s $3.55 million lawsuit for a undisclosed amount. Hockey Canada did not inform players or parents about how their money was being used. In October, The Globe revealed that the organization had built up a second multi-million dollar fund, also using registration fees, to protect its various establishments from sexual assault claims.

Amid those revelations, and following parliamentary hearings asking Hockey Canada leaders to explain their decisions, a spate of sponsors who had previously suspended their support confirmed that they were withdrawing their sponsorships for men’s events altogether for the 2022-2023 season. Those sponsors included Bank of Nova Scotia, Nike, Tim Hortons, Telus, Esso and BFL Canada. Recipe Unlimited Corp. (owner of Swiss Chalet and The Keg) canceled all sponsorship activities related to men’s hockey at Hockey Canada, but continued to support women’s hockey for the rest of the year.

At the time, Canadian Tire went a step further by permanently ending its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, saying the organization continued to resist meaningful change, according to a statement in October from then-spokesperson Jane Shaw. Sobey’s parent company Empire Co. Ltd. also confirmed at the time that it had opted not to renew its Hockey Canada sponsorship when the deal expired in June 2022. Hankook Tire Canada also permanently ended its sponsorship just before the CEO and board stepped down. . Nike now joins the list of sponsors whose partnerships have ended.

In December, The Globe reported that a man who bought rounds of drinks for members of the world junior hockey team prior to the alleged gang assault in 2018 was a senior employee at Nike Canada. The man’s presence at the bar that night was revealed in a court order from London police.

In a statement, spokesperson Esther Madziya writes that Hockey Canada respects Nike’s decision and that the organization is in talks with other sponsors. Hockey Canada is always open to exploring opportunities with new strategic partners who share a common vision that ensures our sport is safe, inclusive and provides opportunities for all who want to play the game, and we continue to have discussions with current partners, Ms. Madziya wrote.

Following the appointment of the new CEO and news of Bauer’s decision, Keri Scobie, public and government affairs manager at Imperial Oil, said Esso will continue to support women’s and youth programs, as well as local and regional grassroots programs through its Hockey Canada Partnership. . Ms. Scobie did not respond to questions about whether the brand’s suspension of support for men’s programs will continue.

We would like to congratulate Katherine Henderson on her recent appointment as President and CEO of Hockey Canada, Ms. Scobie wrote. We look forward to seeing Hockey Canada continue to make progress in improving inclusiveness and transparency within the Canadian game under Katherine’s leadership.

Other sponsors who paused support declined to comment or respond to questions about plans for their sponsorships.