Cricket report a shocking wake-up call: this is how all sports can do better | Cricket

Wwhile Bazball’s relative merits are still under debate, attention has shifted to perhaps the most critical challenge facing the sport: the findings of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (Icec), which were published in late June. The report, Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket, concluded that: Cricket is not a game for everyone.

It’s not the first major review of a sport with shocking findings, and it won’t be the last. Numerous Olympic and Paralympic sports have received such ratings and have been heavily criticized over the past decade. Anne Whyte, a KC, spent two years assessing the mistreatment of gymnasts and revealed horrific stories of abuse. You would now think that sports leaders would be experts, alert to the pitfalls and mistakes of the past. The Icec report reminds us that this is not the case, awkwardly pointing out that similar issues had already surfaced in the 1999 Clean Bowl Racism report but were never addressed.

There are contests where sport is next to face a culture crisis, with an ongoing review of swimming already revealing heartbreaking stories. We remain in a vacuum, waiting for leaders in sport to step forward and lead the way in creating ethical, values-based, inclusive cultures that empower sport to both push the boundaries of human achievement And play a role by contributing to what society needs from sport: strong values ​​brought to life every day; connected, inclusive communities where we have each other back no matter where we come from; and equal access to ensure everyone has the opportunity to find their place in the sport and explore their potential.

While the Icec report points to stubborn grassroots support that continues to deny the problem, surely there must be many sports leaders who think that even if they are not in crisis right now, what should they do? We’ve heard the shocking testimonials exposing misogyny, racism and sexism, plus the unfathomable fact that English women have never played a Test match at Lords, the home of cricket, while privately educated schoolboys take annual trips there. Behind those headlines, three key areas resonate loud and clear from the report, which also remind me of lessons from the Whyte review and, for that matter, Louise Caseys’ report on the Metropolitan Police Service.

The first is the need for effective leadership in the sense that people in senior positions are role models and care about their organization’s values ​​as much as they care about profits or short-term goals. The report debunks naive assumptions that EDI (Equality, Diversity, Inclusion) works and broader commercial goals would always complement each other. With no explicit EDI goals, growth and monetization took precedence, which may have felt good in the short term, but in the long run came at a high human cost that never showed up on the spreadsheets.

There is a specific recommendation to develop a set of cultural values ​​(principles and expected behaviors) that go beyond the spirit of cricket, largely exposed here as fudge and tied to the existing discriminatory culture. The report demands that leaders be explicit about the culture the game aims to build and the behaviors it expects and rejects. It is ultimately living and upholding those values ​​through thick and thin that will drive the shift: with those at the top of the organization leading as visible role models, challenging those who fail to demonstrate those values, regardless of their status in the game .

The second area I noticed is the overly defensive attitude towards complaints. My role on the board of trustees at British Gymnastics, set up to oversee the implementation of the Whyte recommendations and cultural reforms, has shown me that it is a crucial litmus test for any organizational culture: how it responds to and handles complaints , big and small . It’s not an easy area to get right from the positions BG and the England and Wales Cricket Board find themselves in and it’s clear that more independent expertise and support is needed in this area, but a shift in mindset where complaints are seen as an opportunity for insight and improvement is a crucial first step. Continuous learning is a well-known pillar of top sport on the playing field. Oddly enough, it seems much less deeply embedded in the way sport is practiced. This is an obvious area for change.

British Gymnastics’ Whyte review revealed horrendous stories of abuse. Photo: Mike Harrington/Getty Images

Integral to the complaint process is the vulnerability needed to share difficult personal experiences, which only happens when there is psychological safety. Based on growing academic research (led by Prof. Amy Edmondson at Harvard Business School), awareness of the importance of psychological safety is growing throughout society. It provides a deeply human perspective from which to view your school, workplace or sports environment and understand if there is a culture where people can thrive while doing their very best. It is based on the simple question: Is it safe to express your opinion regardless of your role, background, class, gender, race or disability? While sport has traditionally been seen as ahead of all things performance-related, in the cultural space and areas such as psychological safety, it still seems to be lagging far behind.

Psychological safety is a useful but challenging qualitative measure for leaders that is measurable, but only by tuning in to experience. This ties into the third area that underpins most of the discussions I have with leaders about culture, whether in sports or professional services: statistics. Our obsession with measuring and collecting large amounts of data has exploded over the past decade and has permeated Whitehall departments, city corporations and sports organizations. Our attitude to metrics daily deepens our beliefs that what gets measured gets done, and what matters is what gets measured.