Are Deion Sanders, CU Buffs About To Revolutionize College Football?

BOULDER – The front porch was leaking. The planks on the floor curled with malpractice. The nails bore the rust of hubris and neglect. If CU football was a house it would have been condemned.

Eight months later, Folsom Field is America’s fixer-upper, ground zero for football’s most compelling reality show. Can Coach Prime fix the roof in time to entertain all those Nebraska guys? Tune in next week and find out!

This is an experiment, Chris Fowler, the Buffs alum and longtime ESPN voice, recently told The Post. This is a large-scale experiment that we have not seen before in this sport.”

If it had been Tulsa or Rutgers, Fowler would still have his eyes on the makeover, dumbfounded by the novelty, transfixed by the brutality of it all. Deion Sanders, given a free hand and a blank check to run his own FBS program? Something can happen. Having it happen at Fowler’s alma mater only makes it more personal. And surreal.

“Even if it wasn’t CU,” Fowler continued, “I’d be fascinated.

Sanders isn’t just the coach in Boulder. He is the brand. A football program with one non-pandemic winning season in the past 17 years hit a 1-11 low last fall, with negative superlatives popping up like a string of empty seats.

As Coach Prime’s first preseason camp approaches, The Post examines how Sanders has already proven to be an agent of change in less than a year – his impact on college football coaching, CU and the Boulder community at large, and the company of college athletics.

Hiring the 55-year-old NFL legend from Jackson State, one of the athletic icons of his generation but relatively untested as a major college coach, was the staff equivalent of a Hail Mary. Athletic director Rick George put on his Kordell Stewart pants, called his shot and went deep.

In eight months, CU football has evolved from the least relevant, least interesting Power 5 program to the epicenter of the college football universe. The season tickets were sold out in mid-April. Television networks are putting the Buffs in primo Saturday viewing times instead of letting them be anonymously wasted on the Pac-12 network — the fate of so many CU tilts since 2011.

ESPN broadcast a spring football game live in April. They were CUs, with a sold-out crowd on snowy Colorado Avenue for a glorified workout. A practice in which Fowler pinched himself, as he personally called it, for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

There’s no roster (in college football) built this way before, Fowler continued. The extreme use of the tools (available), to make them come together as a team and, fundamentally, does this fit well, is the (name, image and likeness) piece in place, do I want to play for this coach? Now all these guys who made individual decisions, you have to come together as a team.

College football is the most team-oriented sport. How much success these pieces (together have) remains to be seen. Don’t know for sure until they actually kick it off.

“He has managed to stay relevant”

Kids can smell a fake from 50 feet away. Parents usually sniff at 10am.

Brett Goetz has been answering calls from college football coaches—great college football coaches—for about 20 decades. And the co-founder of South Florida Express, one of the states that runs 7-on-7 programs, says Coach Prime is as real as it gets.

Kids are kind of prima donna these days, laughed Goetz, whose Express alumni Teddy Bridgewater, Geno Smith, Tyler Huntley, Amari Cooper, Asante Samuel Jr., Sony Michel, and Devin Bush Jr.

I think some of those old-fashioned things help kids. With that style you’re going to love it or you’re going to hate it. (Sanders) is one of the throwbacks to the old school, the old days.

Kids these days also enjoy being wooed by and interacting with celebrities, especially through their phones.

Like actors entering politics, one of the reasons Sanders transitioned from television pundits and endorsements to major wins at Jackson State was that he never ceased to be famous. Whether it’s 1993, 2003, or 2023, Coach Prime has been in your fantasy league, your living room, your Amazon Prime account, or your Instagram feed almost continuously for nearly four decades.

Coach Prime keeps his circle of trust small, but that circle has social media outlets that he constantly feeds with exclusive access and content, a kind of one-man media ecosystem that now calls Boulder County home.

The Well Off Media YouTube Channel run by Coach Primes son Deion Sanders Jr. is one of the few in the Buffs coaching circle to provide regular video updates within the CU football program, with viewership approaching 300,000 subscribers in early July. His father’s Twitter account from July 14 had more than 1.5 million followers.

Context: Kirby Smart, coach of the two-time defending champion in Georgia, had 405,000.

He’s one of those guys who, like Michael Jordan, has remained relevant. His name remained relevant, Goetz said.

Parents say, holy (expletive), Prime Time is calling me to recruit my kid. I think he’s one of those names that is so relevant because of who they were.

“He is such a phenomenon in his sport. I think it’s not just the parents that are impressed with the fact that he calls recruits, you have kids – he’s remained extremely relevant with these young kids, which isn’t an easy thing to do. Those (former players) fade very quickly. He has managed to stay relevant.

And keep busy.

“It’s too early to say it’s revolutionary”

From December 2022 through May 1, CU reportedly had 53 players on the transfer portal. According to 247Sports.com’s database, at least 46 have joined the program through the same portal — a historical turnover of about half the roster.

It was impertinence, honesty and intent, with a pinch of showbiz. And Sanders didn’t just revolutionize CU. He had broadcast it on television.

When Coach Prime dropped his now-infamous “baggage” line at the feet of his new team in early December, essentially challenging kids he’d just met to leave, the traditionalists paled. The line in the sand wasn’t original – new college football coaches are always keen to replace a current roster, especially a losing one, with “their boys,” who sometimes bend the rules, and courtesy, to expedite the process.

The kicker was a harbinger: Sanders’ “Louis Vuitton” speech was installed within hours to that aforementioned Well Off Media feed, access that was rare not only for longtime fans of the Buffs, but also gridiron aficionados from coast to coast. What was surprising to some was not that Sanders immediately drew his line. It’s that the things coaches had said privately for decades were broadcast suddenly and brazenly for all to see Prime’s handwriting on the surf.

Depending on the day, Sanders continued to praise or dig at the Buffs staying through spring training through social media or in press conferences. According to 247Sports.com, 28 CU players entered the transfer portal within the six-day window following the Buffs’ April 22 spring game. Of those quarters, only six ultimately committed to another Power 5 program. From March 30 to April 30 also per 247Sports, 20 players transferred to CU through the portal, 11 of which came from Power 5 schools, six formerly from the SEC.

“We’re not exterminating anyone, they are exterminating themselves,” Sanders said in the spring. “We’re not going to let them stop. They stopped… I don’t want to say stop. They jump into the transfer portal. Call it what you want, okay? For a national (spring) competition on television, in front of a sold-out (spring) audience. So call it what you want.”

It wasn’t long before the massive comings and goings in Boulder raised the eyebrows of pundits and the ire of Sanders’ colleagues. Pitts Pat Narduzzi, whose coaching career began as a graduate assistant in 1990 and who cut his teeth as an assistant under Mark Dantonio and Brian Kelly, told 247Sports in May that the sheer volume of Sanders ins and outs looks bad on college football coaches around the world. . country.

Maybe, but it’s also within the rules. First, a loophole in the NCAA rulebook allows freshman coaches to essentially drop players off an 85-man roster while remaining on a scholarship. Second, the NCAA cap of 25 new players per academic year is currently paused until 2023-24 to allow programs to be replenished for losses in the portal due to immediate transfer eligibility.

Long story short: Sanders had more or less one recruiting cycle to pull off his most significant makeover of a 1-11 football team. He sprinted through it.

Deion was a success at Jackson State, but Power 5 football is something else entirely, says Brandon Huffman, national director of recruiting at 247Sports.com. It is too early to say that he has revolutionized (the game). I think it’s too early to determine.

It’s too early to say it’s revolutionary until he starts coaching those Saturday games.

“You have to take into account the matchday piece”

Ultimately, the football side of whether the hiring of Buff’s Hail Mary is labeled a success or a failed experiment hinges on the same thing it always depended on: the scoreboard.

I’ve got some tape from Jackson State, but I’ll be completely honest with you — you need to see how Deion and his coaching staff will behave on game day, Fowler said. It’s one thing to market and recruit and build and motivate a team. You also have to consider the game day piece, right? And I think, not just me, but I think the national audience is going to wonder about his game management stuff.

The things on game day, (where) you see them in the Pac-12 and you go up against the Lincoln Rileys and the Chip Kellys and the other guys in their conference, (the veteran) coaches who have a lot of experience managing of game day stuff and making decisions on a Saturday, that piece hasn’t been fully answered for me from Deion’s time at JSU.

I don’t (doubt). I’m just curious. It’s an important part when you go to a Power 5 ramp (where) they won’t dominate anyone (talent wise). The games are close and competitive. The situational adjustments, that’s what I’ll be intensely interested in (to see) how that unfolds.

He’s not the only one. Will Coach Prime go down as college football player Nikola Tesla? Or is it new Coke? History picked up Folsom’s last remaining season tickets because it wanted good seats to witness the most fascinating football program in the world, to see if Boulder’s new porch could handle the foot traffic that lined up around the block.

