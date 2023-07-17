Carlos Alcaraz arrives as Novak Djokovic loses control in Wimbledon’s final blowout

Carlos Alcaraz established himself as a generational talent by ending Novak Djokovic’s four-year run as Wimbledon champion in an instant classic that saw the Serb lose his cool on multiple occasions.

The Spanish 20-year-old and tennis’s greatest tennis player ever struck in one of the most anticipated showdowns in recent memory – and it exceeded expectations.

World number one Alcaraz recovered from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win after four hours and 42 minutes 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6- 1, 3-6, 6-4 on Center Court.

WAIT CHANGED: Alcaraz tennis new king as Djoker in tears after five-set Wimbledon war

It was a second major for the 20-year-old Spaniard after his US Open title last year when he became Wimbledon’s third youngest men’s champion.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Alcaraz dethrones Djokovic to win major | 03:00

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Carlos Alcaraz falls to the ground after winning match point. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS/AFP) / EDITORIAL USE LIMITED Source: AFP

Djokovic seemed to have it easy as he jumped out of the blocks in his quest to match Margaret Court’s record of 24 strokes.

But a few costly unforced mistakes cost him late in the tiebreak – and that’s when the wheels started to wobble.

A 27-minute marathon halfway through the third set tested both players to their limits, but it was Djokovic who showed a lack of composure as he began to argue with the referee and react to the crowd.

Djokovic had a long talk with the chair umpire about the service clock starting while he was walking to get a towel – a job players have to do themselves since ballkids were released from court during Covid.

I have to go get the towel, but you start the time! lamented Djokovic, who was called for a time violation in the second set.

After a long bathroom break at the end of the third set, the Serb came back to force a deciding set.

He maintained his level early in the fifth inning, but Alcaraz took the opportunity to secure an early breakaway and unleash a Djokovic blast.

He slammed his racquet against the net post when the realization hit – this opponent wouldn’t bat an eyelid.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a break in the fifth. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Novak Djokovic smashes his racket. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Alcaraz could not be distracted by the theatrical performance, which was extremely impressive as he confidently continued to put away his service games to win the match.

The defeat leaves Djokovic just one grand slam ahead of Rafael Nadal, while the previous Spanish king aims to make one last run in 2024.

Djokovic also trailed Roger Federer with seven Wimbledon titles, missing a chance to join him on eight.

It would be bold to suggest that Djokovic’s grand slam total won’t continue to grow, but for the first time there’s a young star who has shown he can best match the Serbs.

Asked if he was ready to take on the mantle of Djokovic’s biggest rival, Alcaraz told ESPN, “I hope so… I’m ready to move on and become Novak’s big rival.”

Djokovic calmed down for second and gave Alcaraz all the credit.

Good evening everyone. Not so good for me, but good for Carlos, he began.

I thought I would only have problems with you on clay and hard courts, not on grass. But it’s a different story than this year. Congratulations, a great way to adapt to the surface.

You never like to lose such games. I think when all the emotions have settled, I should still be very grateful.

< style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> Novak Djokovic was in tears. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS/AFP) Source: AFP

But he lost control again when he addressed his family, who were sitting in the stands. Djokovic began to cry and had to pause for a few seconds before thanking his loved ones.

Nice to see my son still smiling there, Djokovic said. I love you. Thanks for supporting me. I’ll give you a big hug.