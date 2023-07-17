



When Korea took on Kazakhstan for the team’s final match of the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division I Group B Tournament in April, Suwon Ice Rink was packed to the brim. The crowd that came to watch the Korea national team was so large that the rink staff had to turn people away. Two thousand three hundred people filled the arena, and with the exception of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics, it was the largest crowd women’s hockey in Korea had ever seen. To top it off, Korea won not only that last game, but the entire tournament, earning promotion to Division I, Group A for the first time – and all this took place in the new home of women’s hockey in Korea. The Suwon City ice rink was developed and built to continue the legacy of the unified Korean women’s hockey team that competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. In October, after the Games, Korea’s first professional women’s hockey team was established and the building a multimillion-dollar facility as their home in Gwanggyo Lake Park. It opened in January 2023, with the Division I Group B tournament being the first event to be held at the arena. “It means a lot to Suwon City and also to the Korea Ice Hockey Federation because this is part of a legacy,” said Kwandeun Choi, general manager of the Korean national team program. “It means women’s hockey is growing and there may be a brighter future for women’s hockey in Korea as we have the team and the arena.” While the Suwon City ice rink is used for public skating and by other user groups, the professional team has the right of way and gets the first ice times. The goal is to see this model replicated elsewhere in the country to enable professional women’s competition. Currently, the professional team travels for tournaments in Japan or Europe a few times a year, and has played in an U15 boys’ league and the Handon Women’s Ice Hockey League (aka The Dream League). “We hope the other counties and cities see that women’s hockey has some kind of future so they can start a new women’s team,” said Choi. “Ultimately us [would then] have our own competition. If we have four women’s teams, then we have a league. And if they all get paid just for playing hockey like our Suwon City players, it will be absolutely brilliant.” Funding from the city pays Suwon’s professional team players to play hockey full-time, and the team has become a major training route for the national program. Fourteen players who took part in the recent World Championship play for Suwon City, including Korea’s top scorers Heewon Kim, Soojin Han and Jongah Park. “I definitely see the impact [of the Olympics]said Choi, reflecting on the legacy of PyeongChang 2018. “At that time, we only had 2,000 registered players. Now we reach more than 4000 registered players. Women’s hockey – we had about 240 players then, but now it’s easily 500.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iihf.com/en/news/49137/the_new_home_of_women_s_hockey_in_korea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos