The data is clear on who gets a ranking

In case you hadn’t heard, Florida football fans weren’t the happiest of campers last week after a number of dedicated Gators as part of the Class of 2024 dropped in a certain recruiting service’s rankings.

But we here at Hail Florida Hail do our best not to deal with exaggeration; we try to use real data.

And when we look at industry data from the March rankings and compare it to the current rankings, two clear stories emerge with who is most likely to get a ranking in the summer.

Florida Football: No Pads Needed

The horse may be dead in this debate, but compiling this database took some time.

We took the top 247 players as listed in the 247 Composite and simply compared where they stood in March to where they stand today and noted how much that player went up or down in the rankings.

We would have done the whole top 300, but it turns out that 247 cuts off their ranking history after 247 players.

Go figure.

To keep the database stable, we cut off the amount of exercise we credited someone for at 100 places. So someone who was ranked in the 400 in March only to get a hot shot in the top 100 only got credit for moving 100 places in our database.

Also keep in mind that because this is the Composite, it uses data from all the major recruiting services.

Movement of individual players

Here are the average jumps or drops players have currently made in the top 247 from March to date by position:

QBs – 4.13

WRs – 20.33

OLs – 10.20

TEs – 28.55

RBs – 21.25

CBs – 13.48

S–6.20s

DLs – 1.22

LBs – -7.19

At–0.39

Do you see a pattern here?

Tight ends, running backs, and wide receivers all averaged 20-place jumps since March, while everyone except cornerbacks on the defensive side of the ball made almost no movement, and linebackers were the only positional group to average down.

This may seem crazy, but it reveals how much inventory is placed by recruiting services at 7 v 7 camps. You know the style of football where nobody gets hit and linebacker doesn’t exist?

That’s what’s being used to justify some wild swings in the recruiting rankings.

It may seem like defensive linemen are also ignored, but in reality they were subjected to some of the wildest recruiting surges. Of the 50 defensive linemen in our database set, they had by far the most variance of any group. It seemed like you went up 100 places or lost 100 places.

The justification for their movement in the rankings?

Hey, come to our camp.

Are you tall?

Cool, ranking bump to you, even though four months ago we thought your movie wasn’t very good.

Are you smaller than we thought?

Drop in, even though we loved your movie four months ago.

Now you may be wondering how come every position group except linebackers got ranked and thought the math didn’t add up because the average change for all the recruits we looked at was -3. So more recruits in the top 247 went down and then up.

But the general reason the averages are so high is that those who fell only fell a little. Those who got bumped got a crazy bump.

The average change among those who saw some form of decline was a drop of 19 places.

The average change among those who saw any kind of bump was a jump of 57 places.

But Pawl, what about Georgia?

The data is clear that if you’re on the offensive side of the ball, you’re more likely to take a beating.

But what about setbacks depending on the team you commit to?

There is a clear difference that players who commit somewhere have moved up an average of 10 places, while players who have not yet committed have moved up an average of 5 places.

But let’s talk about our northern neighbors. Georgia has 18 players in the top 247. Since March, those 18 players have moved up an average of 18.33 places.

What is the average for a player committed to a school other than Georgia?

9.66 places.

Draw your own conclusions, but…

The average bump Florida football pledges have had since March is 23.67 pitches.

Granted, most of that is from Jamota Waller and Amaris Williams, and the median change for Florida commits is only three places.

But Georgia also saw eight of their 18 commits drop, and their average increase is only 0.5 spots.

What it all means

Recruiting services have an almost impossible job of taking 10,000 high school football players and accurately assessing each one and determining who is the best.

But they also sell a story to readers that these are the players your favorite college football team is sure to want.

And while using camps to verify size and get a close look at a prospect to make further evaluations should be part of the puzzle, using these camps to make declarative statements after you in March already made a declarative statement based on their movie seems a bit crazy.

Plus there’s an incentive to give guys huge boosts because that turns into content for the various sites to write about.

So while we bicker back and forth about recruiting rankings because we don’t have anything else to discuss until September, let’s reiterate what we said last week.

If you rely on what you see on film with a Florida football commitment, then ultimately their ranking is nothing more than semantics.