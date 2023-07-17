Anatomy of a Wimbledon outfit: how to get that tennis star look on and off the court

Each summer, Wimbledon manages to transcend the sport itself, encouraging even the most casual viewer to inject a little tennis chic into their everyday looks. Euronews Culture is here to show you how.

Wimbledon, arguably the most posh, glamorous and glorious tennis tournament is now over for another year, but London’s famous grass match has not only had Marketa Vondrusova and Carlos Alcaraz and their fans celebrating. For sports stylists and people watchers, the past two weeks in SW19 have been a true fashion feast.

The Grand Slam event has long been known as the classiest in tennis, with eyes increasingly on the players’ outfit choices and the stars scattered across the VIP seats and the Royal Box.

This year in particular, Wimbledon seems to have taken a good introspective look at itself and its relationship to style.

American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and influencer Morgan Riddle organized a vlog together with the club. In Wimbledon Threads, the American tours the grounds of the All England Tennis Club in search of the perfect tennis look on and off the court.

Proven tradition

The Wimbledon dress code, which requires participating athletes to wear almost all-white clothing with only a small colored trim of up to 10mm, has been around for decades and is seen by many as rather old-fashioned.

While some players find the dress code outdated, others, like Nick Kyrgios, are embracing the tradition, fashion editor Karine Laudort tells Euronews Culture. stricter reinforcements.

While Wimbledon retains its title of the most classic and traditional tournament, it still sets a standard that many want to follow on and off the court, so we’re here to explain how you can achieve the Wimbledon look – from head to toe. match in the simplest way possible

So let’s start exactly where you’d expect: headbands.

Comfortable and breathable clothing is vital, fashion commentator Dominique St. John tells Euronews Culture, adding that a head and wrist tag is also helpful between runs, as it can get hot and sweaty on the track.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the highest ranked Greek player in the world, is known for his headbands. He adheres to the strict rules of Wimbledon and wears white at the Grand Slam in London, preferring different colors at other tournaments. The one thing they all have in common? They are from Adidas, who sponsor the 24-year-old player.

If you’re keen to copy the headband look but are going more for a 1970s vibe, you could do worse than take inspiration – as Tsitsipas would – from Bjrn Borg.

The Swedish former world No. 1 was tearing up the courts in the 1970s – and was rarely seen on the court without a jazzy headband, often leaving Wimbledons all white.

Whatever your budget, this might be the easiest tennis look piece to add to any wardrobe.

Whether you choose to copy Stefanos Tsitsipas Adidas or Rafael Nadals Nike – both on sale for around £20 – or prefer to hand out hundreds of accessories from brands such as Miu Miu, who opened real tennis clubs to promote their line, we encourage you to headbands to your time. the court.

And it’s not just for the long-haired boys and girls. World number four Casper Ruud rocks the band/bandana look, while American tenth seed Frances Tiafoe is never seen on court wearing his trusty sweatband.

Clothing inspiration from decades of Wimbledon style

Lacoste is another popular brand for the ultimate tennis look, says Dominique St. John. Novak Djokovic has been playing in Lacoste for many years.

Djokovic’s decade of center court wins at Wimbledon is now over, but he’s made it clear he’ll be back for another tilt and the title. No doubt music to the ears of the French label that has seen its sales increase enormously since taking on the Serbian number two in the world as its ambassador.

It’s easy to replicate his appearance at Wimbledon, wearing an all-white shirt and shorts. Whether your budget stretches to Lacoste or more in the off-brand price range, this is a look that’s easy to replicate and wouldn’t look out of place at a barbeque, café or, of course, a sports field.

For a jazzier look, Frances Tiafoe should be your touchstone. We’re cheating here because the American sticks to the all-white theme at Wimbledon, but he clearly enjoys wearing bright colors and hip prints, as demonstrated at the other Grand Slams he’s played at.

Sponsored by Nike, his style is certainly one to take inspiration from. You don’t have to take that advice from us alone. Tiafoe is clearly gaining favor with fashion industry leaders – he sat front row at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show with none other than Vogue editor Anna Wintour .

On the women’s field, with the absence of longtime champions – and sisters – Serena and Venus Williams, stylish sports fans have turned their attention to Spain’s Paula Badosa for perhaps her pin-up looks and not her on-pitch heroics. The 25-year-old has benefited from Wimbledon’s loosening of rules on women’s underpants.

A new rule introduced late last year by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) now allows female players to wear dark colored underpants, provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt. This change has been celebrated as a triumph for women competing at the elite level during their period.

While more recent players including the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, Coco Gauff or Britain’s Emma Raducanu all deserve credit for their style on the pitch, it’s worth looking back some 60 years for some real standouts.

Potentially the golden age of women’s tennis, at least in fashion terms, both Billie Jean King – in her perfect, traditional pleated skirts – and Lea Pericoli, with her ballerina-chic outfits topped off with headbands that looked more like headpieces, are perfect points of reference.

While Karine Laudort tells Euronews Culture that fans of the tennis aesthetic can’t go wrong with Lacoste, Adidas, Nike, Asics, Wilson and Head, it’s clear that Ralph Lauren reigns supreme.

Once again an official partner of Wimbledon, the high fashion brand has released a capsule collection in collaboration with the tennis club.

Ralph Lauren is adopting the all-white dress code with outfits for men and women, explains Dominique St. John. You can even buy some of the uniforms that the referees wear on the field during the games.

“Whether on or off the court, Ralph Lauren is serving up the best tennis attire this year and most successfully interpreting the tennis look,” says St. John, adding, “It not only adopts the all-white dress code in an elegant way … with its new capsule collection, but also dominates courtside dressing with the likes of Alexa Chung and David Beckham at the Royal Box”.

A new era for bags at Wimbledon?

We’ve seen a shift in tennis fashion history this year, says St. John, seeing high-end fashion brands like Gucci enter the center court for the first time.

That Gucci invasion was seen on none other than semi-finalist Jannik Sinner, who raised his eyebrows when he chose to walk the runway with a branded duffel bag, possibly going against the wishes of the AELTC.

Going against the all-white dress code, the Italian told the New York Times, I wanted the bag to be comfortable to carry and have enough room to hold all my stuff.

Clearly representing one of his home country’s most recognizable luxury houses, it turns out that his team and Gucci met with the International Tennis Federation, Association of Tennis Professionals and Wimbledon ahead of the tournament to ensure that the most talked-about bag of the match met the stated mystery criteria.

Most of us probably can’t match Jannik’s Gucci bag, but the main bags chosen by Novak Djokovic are probably more achievable.

If you’re as strict with your Wimbledon-inspired look as the AELTC would expect their own players to be, you can’t go wrong with the roomy, lightly branded bags worn by the Serbian finalist to every game.

Whatever you do, don’t wear sneakers with orange soles

Arguably the most stylish man in tennis, famous for wearing belted shorts and monogrammed vests on the court, Roger Federer may also be infamous for a sartorial mishap involving trainers in 2013.

At that year’s tournament, the Swiss icon was punished for the crime – illegal only at Wimbledon – of wearing orange-soled tennis shoes.

Famous for his diplomacy, he spoke out, saying “I love Wimbledon, but they’ve gone too far now.” The rules have become ridiculously strict. I’d be in favor of loosening it up a bit. But it is what it is.

Despite the incident a decade ago, Federer is known for his stylish shoe choices, even designing tennis shoes with On Running. They are on sale now, but cost over 200 and may not be inspired by its looks for everyone.

In fact, it seems like collaborations between top tennis players and shoe designers are often on the pricey side.

Ever-rising star Coco Gauff has been sponsored by New Balance since she was 14 and has collaborated with the brand to create her own signature pairs, the Coco CG1s. However, tennis shoes infused with her sense of style don’t come cheap – starting at 150 a pair.

In general, if your budget is less than that of a Grand Slam playing athlete – and who isn’t?! – Karine Laudort has advice on the ultimate tennis look.

For men, the ultimate tennis outfit can consist of a white polo shirt, white shorts and white socks. For women, it could be a white tennis dress, a white skirt, or white shorts, she says.

It’s worth noting that Laudort doesn’t name any specific brands — meaning you can get the look at whatever level you can afford.

Now, who’s in for tennis (outfits)?!