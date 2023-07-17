When a Novak Djokovic match led Sebastian Korda to leave hockey for tennis
Novak Djokovic has had a profound impact on the lives of many tennis players, and Sebastian Korda is no exception. The young American tennis sensation shared a remarkable story about his transition from ice hockey to tennis in January, and it all started with an unforgettable meeting with Djokovic.
In a thrilling fourth round victory at the 2023 Australian Open over Hubert Hurkacz, Korda showed his talent and earned a place in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. But it was during his post-match press conference that Korda revealed the intriguing backstory to his sporting journey.
Korda revealed that he was an avid ice hockey player until the age of 10 and excelled at the sport alongside a team of talented athletes. He said:
“I played ice hockey until I was 10 years old. We had a really good team. We always had the best guys. Before the year 2000, we were number 1 in the US. We had a few players on our team who were drafted in the NHL.”
However, Korda’s path took an unexpected turn after he attended the 2009 US Open with his father, Petr Korda, and Radek Stepanek, who was coached by his father at the time. It was during this tournament that Korda had a transformative experience as he witnessed Stepanek take on none other than Novak Djokovic in a fourth round match at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Filled with inspiration, Korda made the bold decision to leave ice hockey behind and devote herself entirely to a tennis career.
Sebastian Korda received:
“I switched because I went to the US Open with my dad and Radek in 2009. He made round of 16, I think. He played Novak on Arthur Ashe at 10:30 p.m., completely full.
“I went back the next day and I said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I fell in love with the energy of the crowd, the way the sport is played, how mental it is. Yeah, the rest is history.”
More about Novak Djokovic’s professional career
Novak Djokovic is a Serbian tennis player who has achieved notable success in his career. Currently ranked world no. 2, he has spent a record 389 weeks in first place and won a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including 10 Australian Open championships.
Novak Djokovic has also completed a non-calendar year Grand Slam and achieved a three-time Career Grand Slam. He has been a dominant force in men’s tennis, winning numerous Masters titles and establishing himself as one of the sport’s greatest players.
