Contest Summary | MNUFC2 – 2, LAFC2 – 0





MNUFC2 midfielders Diogo Pacheco and Emmanuel Iwe stole the show on Sunday night, both finding the back of the net during a 2-0 shutout of LAFC2 at National Sports Center Stadium. The first half of the game between MNUFC2 and LAFC2 saw end-to-end action and a host of scoring opportunities from the Minnesota squad. LAFC2 started fast and early and in the first minute Nathan Ordaz made a run on goal and Twos goalkeeper Fred Emmings. His close range shot went just wide. MNUFC2 had numerous open runs on target that missed just wide of the mark, including several scoring opportunities created by forwards Cameron Dunbar and Kameron Lacey. In the fifth minute, Lacey hit a pass from Dunbar straight into the center of the LAFC2 penalty area, but his shot didn’t go straight over and was blocked. Then in the 18e minute, Dunbar ran towards the LA box again, was held lightly before crossing the ball to center where Lacy was positioned, but Lacey’s shot was again saved. After a scoreless first half, the Twos broke the silence and opened the scoring in the 48e minute when defender Geremy Rodas gained possession in the defensive third before sending a long ball over the LAFC2 defense. That ball landed on midfielder Diogo Pacheco, whose run past the defense ended with the go-ahead goal. LAFC2 kept fighting and in the 82nd minute found space atop the MNUFC2 box and fired from close range, but Fred Emmings saved the key to keep the score at 1-0. In the closing minutes of the game, midfielder Emmanuel Iwe scored the second goal of the game in the 90e minute. Twos keeper Fred Emmings first sent a long ball into the middle of the field on a goal kick, where midfielder Cedrik Gbo made contact and headed the ball forward, where Iwe made an open run and beat the goalkeeper to secure the 2–0 win to set. Sunday-evening’s victory marked MNUFC2’s fifth total shutout of the season, being its fourth shutout in the past five games. It was also Emming’s second clean sheet of 2023. With the result, MNUFC2 climbs to sixth place in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference regular season action with a 7-6-4 record (WLD) and 26 points. MNUFC2 will then travel to Houston Dynamo 2 at Aveva Stadium on Sunday, July 23 at 6:00 PM CT. GOALS

1-0 MIN Diogo Pacheco, assisted by Geremy Rodas (48)

2-0 MIN Emmanuel Iwe assisted by Cedrik Gbo (90) DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Watch out MIN Cedric Gbo (19)

Attention, MIN Devin Padelford (37)

Attention, LAFC Matthew Evans (75)

Bail, MIN Emmanuel Iwe (79)

Attention, LAFC Erik Duenas (85) REMARKABLE STATISTICS

26-12 MNUFC2 outshot LAFC2 26 shots to 12, including 10 shots on target compared to three.

4/5 The clean sheet by MNUFC2 was the club’s fourth shutout in the past five games.

1 Defender Geremy Rodas registered his first-ever MNUFC2 assist on Diogo Pacheco’s goal tonight. TEAM LEADERS (Updated through July 16)

Goals Diogo Pacheco (8)

Assists Diogo Pacheco (4)

Saves Fred Emmings (34)

Wins Fred Emmings (5)

Interruptions Alec Smir (3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mnufc.com/news/match-recap-mnufc2-2-lafc2-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos