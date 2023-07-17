Ambitious Plans for a NYC Cricket Stadium Spin Controversy









The temporary facility should be completed before June next year to host matches in the T20 Cricket World Cup, according to local officials briefed by the administration and a document obtained by THE CITY.

Van Cortlandt Park | Marcus Santos/THE CITY

The Adams administration has reached out to officials in the Bronx about an ambitious plan to build a 34,000-seat stadium at Van Cortlandt Park to host matches in next year’s edition of one of cricket’s premier global tournaments.

The temporary and modular structure would host matches in June in the 2024 T20 World Cup held by the International Cricket Council, according to local officials who were notified of the plan by the Adams administration and an ICC proposal obtained by THE CITY .

The cup will take place for the first time in the West Indies and the United States next year, in an effort to grow the relatively small American audience for the world’s second most popular sport.

While the Dubai-based ICC has yet to announce host cities for next year’s event, the proposal for Van Cortlandt Park says it is likely that one or more of the most prominent matches in the tournament will take place at the proposed venue in Dubai. NYC. .

A montage of what the cricket stadium could look like in Van Cortlandt Park. Assembly: Google Earth/ICC/W42ST

While not against it, Bronx elected officials told THE CITY they are deeply concerned about the plan they have heard from the Adams administration, which would require turning over parkland to a ticketing venue that could hold nearly as many people to hold. like Yankee Stadium or the city’s two professional basketball arenas combined. The stadium should be built in less than five months, starting in January, in close proximity to the graves of enslaved Africans and likely replace the 12 cricket pitches in the park that New Yorkers now use.

A spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams issued a general statement of support for hosting T20 World Cup games in the five boroughs, without answering a list of specific questions about the proposal.

New York City remains hopeful of being selected as one of the host cities of the International Cricket Council, said Brad Weekes, spokesman for Mayor Adams. told THE CITY. Cricket is one of the world’s most popular sports and it only makes sense to host their tournament in the melting pot of New York City,

Weekes added that if the International Cricket Council chooses New York City, we will explore all venues to host this one-time tournament.

The ICC did not respond to a request for comment from THE CITY.

A significant improvement

Wildly popular in the footprint of the former British empire, cricket is played with bat and ball on a pitch where batters try to drive in runs and bowlers and fielders try to stop them. Bowlers, similar to pitchers in baseball, throw the ball to the batters.

There are three forms of cricket, T-20 is the fastest version in which a match can be completed in a few hours. In test matches, the original format, a match can last up to five days.

The popularity of crickets is growing in New York City. In 2008, the New York City Department of Education made cricket a varsity sport, which drew 14 teams, now 30 and 650 kids in every ward except Staten Island. In 2021, the New York State Legislature enacted a law to officially promote the sport.

Under the ICC’s proposal, construction of the stadium and an adjacent fan zone with multiple food and beverage outlets, merchandise stores and entertainment would take place between January and May of next year, eventually fencing nearly 20 acres of the park to create space to offer to that. The group expects a labor force of up to 400-600 active construction workers and 1,500-3,000 workers at the event itself.

Van Cortlandt Park | Marcus Santos/THE CITY

The entire modular stadium and all structural elements will be built above ground and designed to protect existing underground irrigation and drainage facilities at VCP [Van Cortlandt Park]the document said.

The stadium, it says, would be of similar construction to that of weekly PGA Golf events well known in the metropolitan Tri-State area and is located in a corner of a park that it claims ensures that there are no damage is done to existing irrigation or drainage at VCP.

The stadium would be dismantled in July, the report said, and the legacy for New York City after the World Cup will be a state-of-the-art outfield, along with a new artificial turf field that will be a significant improvement over the artificial turf field. peat there now.

I’m trying to get this done

Two local elected officials who were notified of the plan by City Hall said they were not opposed to placing the stadium in the park, but the road to get there would likely be longer and more complicated than the proposal, or the Adams administration, has recognized .

They cited a possible need for state legislation to make a section inaccessible to the public for months, and potential damage to the park, including the Enslaved African Cemetery where Africans enslaved on the Van Cortlandt plantation are believed to have been buried.

I believe that to build a temporary 34,000-seat stadium in Van Cortlandt Park, the largest park in the city as we all know, it would need legislative approval to alienate parkland, said Councilman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-The Bronx) , who has met with government officials twice in the past two weeks to discuss the plan.

Dinowitz said the parade grounds are directly adjacent to the cemetery. And he said a project of this magnitude would need to undergo an environmental assessment, or EIS, and possibly even the city’s land use assessment process known as ULURP.

That’s an important legal issue that I don’t think the administration has thought about as far as I know. I think other measures should be taken: a ULURP, an EIS, he said.

All those things take time, he continued, and I think the decision on this has to be made very quickly.

As for the idea that the administration could potentially avoid those processes by claiming the stadium would be a temporary structure, Dinowitz said I don’t believe they can.

They may try to argue that, but I suspect that will eventually lead to lawsuits, especially with the need for park alienation.

Still, he added, I applaud the government for trying to get this done. Really and truly.

Councilman Eric Dinowitz (D-The Bronx), Jeffrey’s son, highlighted the deep community involvement as the most critical part of a plan that the Adams administration had discussed with local officials but not publicly acknowledged.

City Hall says the park will be restored, but I think it’s a lot to lose your park for six months and then have so many people pouring into a community, Dinowitz told THE CITY.

No location is final, said Weekes, Mayor Adams’ spokesman, in response to a question about whether the city would indeed restore the park after the tournament. If the city is selected, we will always do our very best to work with community partners, follow applicable procedures, and leave the space we are in better than when we arrived.

A spokesperson for Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Michael Ivory, said The Borough President and elected officials have received preliminary information on this proposal and are awaiting further details and guidance on next steps from City Hall officials. We also emphasize that any proposal must have a process that engages and includes all community stakeholders before final decisions are made.

The nonprofit that raises funds and organizes volunteers to care for the park, the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance, has not been involved in the process so far and is asking for more information on this proposal, a spokesperson told THE CITY.

Karen Argenti, secretary to the board of directors of the Bronx Council for Environmental Quality, who has worked on several projects in Van Cortlandt Park, said her group opposes the proposal it deserved from Assemblyman Dinowitz, accusing City Hall of what she said it are not getting input from the community.

Whether we like what someone decided to do is not really the question. The question is: where is the transparency? said Argentina.

You’re just not a king, you know. If you become mayor or leader, you are not king. You gotta abide by the rules

THE CITY is an independent, not-for-profit news outlet dedicated to hard-hitting reporting serving the people of New York.