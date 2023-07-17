During the season, Kirk Cousins ​​avoids football work one day a week





The excellent Quarterback series on Netflix offers unique access and insights into the work and lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins ​​and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season. A surprising revelation from Cousins ​​involves the one day a week he refuses to to work. When I have a Sunday-to-Sunday schedule, unlike most quarterbacks, I choose to take Tuesday off completely, Cousins ​​explains. About eight years ago I made the decision that I really rest 24 hours a week during the season. I think it kind of put off the coaches for the first time that, wait a minute, our starting quarterbacks won’t be in the building all day on Tuesday? Wouldn’t we even see him? But it’s just something that I felt was important. On Tuesdays I do everything that isn’t football. On the particular Tuesday during the show, Cousins ​​loads his kids into the car for kindergarten, takes a walk with his wife, answers fan mail, goes to the bookstore (Kirk had Game makers) and apparently never studies the upcoming opponent’s film or scouts his own film himself or does anything to prepare for the next game. On the one hand, if it works for Kirk and his family, that’s fine. The football season is a six-five-month grind for the teams that get the farthest. And he has not suffered financially from the habit; he has signed multiple major contracts and will get another one in 2024 (with the Vikings or someone else). On the other hand, and as Kirk admits, his refusal to work on Tuesdays is unlike most quarterbacks. Most of them are working towards the goal of winning on Sunday. The quarterback on the team the Vikings will face is working towards the goal of beating Cousins ​​specifically. Remember what Tom Brady said in the trailer for his Tom vs. Time documentary? What are you willing to do and what are you willing to give up to get the best out of yourself? You only have so much energy and the clock is ticking on all of us. If you’re gonna fight me you better be ready to give up your life, because I’m giving up mine. For Brady, that statement contains multiple truths. He has seven Super Bowl wins and is regarded as the greatest player of all time. However, his life did turn upside down in the end, apparently partly due to his inability to stop. Cousins ​​has balance. That will serve him well in the long run. But honestly, it could leave that space in his Michigan memory room for a Lombardi Trophy permanently empty.

