Tennis pro Colts Neck accused of molesting children to stand trial

A Colts Neck youth tennis teacher accused of sexually assaulting his underage students will appear in court again this week to face trial after he caused a mistrial in the case in February by urinating in court in front of of jurors.

The jury’s selection for 32-year-old Terry Kuo, also known as Victor Lee, is slated to face 11 charges, including kidnapping, in connection with what prosecutors allege are sexual assault and child pornography offenses involving a female tennis student. He allegedly committed the crimes between August 2016 and November 2017, when the child was 12 and 13 years old.

The state alleges that Kuo sexually assaulted the girl and “shot her several times in various states of undress,” Supreme Court Justice Jill Grace O’Malley said at a pretrial conference last week, reading from the state’s statement. prosecutor of the case.

“The state further alleges that the defendant committed these acts by toying (the girl) with luxury gifts, electronics, meals, theme park trips and shopping excursions,” O’Malley continued.

In addition, prosecutors allege that Kuo instructed his family to hide evidence from police during their investigation, the judge said.

“The defendant maintains his innocence and denies the charges,” O’Malley said.

Kuo called the allegations against him “frivolous” and claimed that the alleged victim was not accusing him of what prosecutors have charged him with.

The defendant often spoke at the pretrial conference, accusing prosecutors of placing pornography on his electronic devices, contradicting his own attorney and insisting that he be allowed to question witnesses against him during the trial, which the judge would not allow.

“If the victim is going to testify, what verification do we have, number one, of even her identity, because the pictures I saw don’t look like the girl at all,” Kuo said at one point during the conference.

Kuo claimed he was not given all the evidence against him, including hundreds of thousands of images on electronic devices, contradicting his attorney, Joshua Nahum.

He insisted he get the devices to inspect, which the judge wouldn’t allow.

“Why are you forbidding me to view these devices?” Kuo asked the judge. “Are you trying to cover up that they put child pornography on my devices?”

When the judge asked the defendant if he had any physical or mental conditions that would prevent him from understanding the proceedings, Kuo replied that he has “no mental problems”, but went on to say that he has a torn tendon in his left leg. that is connected to his urinary tract.

The condition “caused me to urinate — not on purpose — in the courtroom during the trial, after repeated attempts to ask to go to the bathroom,” Kuo told O’Malley.

After that happened before a jury panel in February, as attorneys questioned potential jurors to participate in Kuo’s trial, Supreme Court Justice Joseph W. Oxley declared a mistrial.

Oxley, who was presiding over the case at the time, said he believed the act was not an accident but was done on purpose in contempt of court.

O’Malley said she found that incident a procrastination tactic, as did his “eleventh hour” request for her to serve as his attorney’s second presiding officer and be allowed to question witnesses at trial.

When Kuo was asked how he would serve as second chairman, he went off-topic and talked about owning a tennis store and paying taxes, O’Malley noted.

Obviously, if she allowed Kuo to serve in that capacity, “it would be a waste of time, it would be witness intimidation,” O’Malley said.

“This would very quickly turn into a very unfortunate situation,” said O’Malley. “The court will not participate in this, and I emphasize that I consider this a delaying tactic.”

Kuo has two other cases pending — one involving additional prosecutors and another alleging he ran an identity theft gang.

In the present case, he is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, causing or permitting a child to engage in child pornography, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, obscenity, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

The case against him will be brought by Ryan Lavender and Kristen Anastos, assistant prosecutors for Monmouth County.

In addition to Nahum, Kuo is represented by Alan Zegas.

