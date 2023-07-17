The latest news about Erik Karlsson; NHL News and Rumors





A look back at the week gone by for the Boston Bruins and the latest NHL trade rumors about San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. That; NHL trade rumours, news and more in the latest BHN Daily: NHL Boston Bruins Not much Boston Bruins news since last Wednesday, but here are probably the three biggest Bruins stories from last week: Boston Hockey Now: New/old Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic expects to be so happy at the 2023/24 season opener that he will cry tears of joy. Boston Hockey Now: former Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy again disputed claims that he was not developing young players while coaching the Bruins. Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins could end up with quite a find for their bottom six forward after signing former New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist. National Hockey Now Montreal Hockey Now: What are the main question marks facing the Canadians from Montreal heading into the next season? Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the goalkeeping of Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and possibly Eric Comrie hold up for the buffalo sabers? NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders introduced Rick Kowalsky as the new head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders. New Jersey Hockey Now: Bill MacMillan, the first-ever head coach of the Devils of New Jersey, passed away on Saturday. The former NHL coach and player was 80 years old. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will the San Jose Sharks soon succumb and trade 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson for the Pittsburgh Penguins soon? Florida Hockey Now: Prospect Owen Brady was the happiest camper on the Florida Panthers Development Camp after winning a two-year battle against cancer. Detroit hockey now: Philip Zadina thanked the Detroit Red Wings and is excited about another opportunity with the San Jose Sharks. Vegas Hockey Now: Nicholas Roy became an important cog in the lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights in their lead up to the 2023 Stanley Cup. LA Hockey Now: Who are the untouchables in the NHL trade market for the Kings of Los Angeles? San Jose Hockey Now: Will a third team be required in any exchange for Eric Karlson? NHL Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has left the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

