Week 11 West of England Premier League overview





CHELTENHAM secured important breathing space in the drop zone from WEPL Premier Two Glos/Wilts and completed a 59-run win at Royal Wootton Bassett thanks to a fine knock from Chris Williams and a superb opening spell from Will Hope. No other results were possible in this division as grounds across the region were saturated by rain, making this win even more valuable for Cheltenham, who ended a run of five consecutive defeats to move up one place to seventh place and 27 points ahead of the bottom two with seven. rounds to go. Cheltenham, who lost the toss, took 201-8 from 41 overs, Williams amassed a patient 63 from 71 before Max Shepherd (36 not) and Stanley Brown (32) made crucial late contributions. Hope then gave his side the perfect start with the ball, capturing three quick wickets en route to a stunning final tally of 3-17 out of seven. And with Brown, Shepherd and Sam Didcote taking two wickets each, there was no escape for the home side as Cheltenham amassed 19 valuable runs. Golden Hill are back at the top of Premier Two Bristol/Somerset thanks to a 102-run victory in a rain-reduced 20-over match at Downend completed as previous leaders Bishopston rained out when he was in a strong position at home against Ilminster. The visitors, who lost the toss, made the most of a short boundary on an already small ground to take 203-5, Captain Daz Ahmed making 48 from 28 (five fours, three sixes) and Harry Thomas 47 from just 17 ( three fours). , five sixes). Ahmed then led the charge with a fine opening spell, including taking an extremely sharp catch to reckon with the dangerous Ben Ford, eventually finishing 3-15 out of three. And although Ollie Jackson briefly threatened to put Downend back in contention by plundering four straight sixes in an entertaining 24 cameo came to an end early in the 15th over, Haseeb Noori claimed 3-9 from three overs spin. No results were possible at all in the Gloucestershire division, while in Bristol and North Somerset only one game was completed with Knowle succumbing by 124 runs to leaders Congresbury. In Premier One, Bedminster squeaked in one wicket in a real thriller away to Bridgwater. The home side reached 202-9 from 41 overs, former Afghan U19 star Abid Taniwal taking 3-40, before Bedminster was given a revised challenge of 171 in 30. And they got there with two balls and survived a few late scares, with Ollie Meadows and Joe Phillips both hitting 34 while there was a crucial unbeaten 26 from Gloucestershire’s Tom Smith.

