Sports
Why Ole Miss football will and will not beat overall victory projection
OXFORD For Ole Miss football to match its winning tally from last season, the Rebels will have to beat the line laid out for them by the Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The bookmakers have set the Rebels’ regular season total wins at 7.5. So, will Ole Miss top that mark or fall short?
Here are the arguments for and against.
Ole Miss football predictions: why Rebels will win at least eight games
One of the main drivers of optimism this season on the Ole Miss front is Jaxson Dart, who has looked fantastic this spring and will have plenty of room to grow in his second season as a full-time starting quarterback. This is, of course, assuming he isn’t kicked out of his seat by transfer Spencer Sanders. That would be a big surprise given how their reps were distributed this spring.
Last season’s darts performance was uneven, but he has the resources to be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. When he gets there, he can cover up some of the flaws and insecurities around him that we’ll discuss later.
It also helps that Ole Miss has quality assurance on the key position on the field. With Sanders and Walker Howard behind Dart, there’s little chance of the kind of injury disaster that could ruin a season. At the very least, Ole Miss will have skilled quarterback play even in the worst scenarios.
In Quinshon Judkins, the Rebels have arguably the best returning running back in college football. They also have some quality tight ends in Caden Prieskorn and Michael Trigg. At receiver, they probably threw a few darts at the board in Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin, both of whom had great careers in Conference USA. Weapons abound for this offense.
Which brings us to the defensive side of things, where Ole Miss is moving from a three-man front to a four-man unit under defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who hired coach Lane Kiffin from Alabama.
He’s joined by the second-highest-rated defensive recruit in program history in linebacker Suntarine Perkins, as well as a slew of additions to the transfer portal designed to facilitate system change.
Also, don’t underestimate the addition of special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover. He oversaw one of the best special teams in college football last season. The rebels had one of the worst. In the SEC, where margins tend to be slim, that can make a difference.
Ole Miss Football Predictions: Why Rebels Will Win Seven Games Or Fewer
The biggest barrier to Ole Miss taking the 7.5 win is schedule. There’s a world where the Rebels are one of the top 20 teams in the country, winning just seven games because they have an SEC list of three likely preseason top-five teams, two of which will play away from home. They also have another road trip to Tulane, which won the Cotton Bowl last season, and the plethora of mid-range SEC West programs that can beat anyone in any given week.
The glove is familiar, but that doesn’t make it any less heavy. ESPN’s FPI metric rates it as the hardest in college football. Alabama, Georgia and a rejuvenated LSU will most people use as justification for betting on the lowest.
JUDKIN:Ole Miss football Quinshon Judkins is 30-1 to win the Heisman. This is his path to get there
The Ole Miss defense has a lot of potential to improve and make the Rebels better. Under Kiffin, Ole Miss has never finished above eighth in the SEC in points allowed per game. There is an advantage.
Yet that defense feels loaded with the kind of uncertainty that could also generate the opposite result. Will the large-scale changes last? Is the new staff good enough?
The Rebels are implementing an all-new defense system and three of their toughest matches are scheduled for the end of September. They lost AJ Finley, Tysheem Johnson and Davison Igbinosun from their secondary. And many of the defensive transfer portal additions that Ole Miss made either came from a lower league level or didn’t start, or both.
Kiffins attack is going to do its thing. If the Rebels don’t win eight or more games, it’s because they have bleeding points.
David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/college/ole-miss/2023/07/17/ole-miss-football-season-predictions-win-total-lane-kiffin/70393027007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- If elected president, Prabowo Subianto is ready to continue the leadership of President Joko Widodo
- Today’s Headline: Strikes Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time for Hollywood
- Why Ole Miss football will and will not beat overall victory projection
- The Law and the Evolution of the UK Stock Market Over Time: A Tough Game
- Google Pixel 7 review: Awesome pocket astrophotography camera
- Mass beaching leaves entire pod of 55 pilot whales dead – BBC News
- Pakistan after the Imran Khan riots
- Lorne Michaels Made Rules About What Could Be Said About Donald Trump, And It Didn’t Fit The SNL Cast
- Express view of the PM Modis France visit: Duo in Paris
- Elton John Supports Kevin Spacey During Actor’s Sexual Assault Trial
- Alcaraz wins Wimbledon in thrilling comeback against Djokovic
- Orlando Ranks 9th Fastest Growing Tech Hub in the U.S.