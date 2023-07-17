Why Ole Miss football will and will not beat overall victory projection

OXFORD For Ole Miss football to match its winning tally from last season, the Rebels will have to beat the line laid out for them by the Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The bookmakers have set the Rebels’ regular season total wins at 7.5. So, will Ole Miss top that mark or fall short?

Here are the arguments for and against.

Ole Miss football predictions: why Rebels will win at least eight games

One of the main drivers of optimism this season on the Ole Miss front is Jaxson Dart, who has looked fantastic this spring and will have plenty of room to grow in his second season as a full-time starting quarterback. This is, of course, assuming he isn’t kicked out of his seat by transfer Spencer Sanders. That would be a big surprise given how their reps were distributed this spring.

Last season’s darts performance was uneven, but he has the resources to be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. When he gets there, he can cover up some of the flaws and insecurities around him that we’ll discuss later.

It also helps that Ole Miss has quality assurance on the key position on the field. With Sanders and Walker Howard behind Dart, there’s little chance of the kind of injury disaster that could ruin a season. At the very least, Ole Miss will have skilled quarterback play even in the worst scenarios.

In Quinshon Judkins, the Rebels have arguably the best returning running back in college football. They also have some quality tight ends in Caden Prieskorn and Michael Trigg. At receiver, they probably threw a few darts at the board in Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin, both of whom had great careers in Conference USA. Weapons abound for this offense.

Which brings us to the defensive side of things, where Ole Miss is moving from a three-man front to a four-man unit under defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who hired coach Lane Kiffin from Alabama.

He’s joined by the second-highest-rated defensive recruit in program history in linebacker Suntarine Perkins, as well as a slew of additions to the transfer portal designed to facilitate system change.

Also, don’t underestimate the addition of special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover. He oversaw one of the best special teams in college football last season. The rebels had one of the worst. In the SEC, where margins tend to be slim, that can make a difference.

Ole Miss Football Predictions: Why Rebels Will Win Seven Games Or Fewer

The biggest barrier to Ole Miss taking the 7.5 win is schedule. There’s a world where the Rebels are one of the top 20 teams in the country, winning just seven games because they have an SEC list of three likely preseason top-five teams, two of which will play away from home. They also have another road trip to Tulane, which won the Cotton Bowl last season, and the plethora of mid-range SEC West programs that can beat anyone in any given week.

The glove is familiar, but that doesn’t make it any less heavy. ESPN’s FPI metric rates it as the hardest in college football. Alabama, Georgia and a rejuvenated LSU will most people use as justification for betting on the lowest.

JUDKIN:Ole Miss football Quinshon Judkins is 30-1 to win the Heisman. This is his path to get there

The Ole Miss defense has a lot of potential to improve and make the Rebels better. Under Kiffin, Ole Miss has never finished above eighth in the SEC in points allowed per game. There is an advantage.

Yet that defense feels loaded with the kind of uncertainty that could also generate the opposite result. Will the large-scale changes last? Is the new staff good enough?

The Rebels are implementing an all-new defense system and three of their toughest matches are scheduled for the end of September. They lost AJ Finley, Tysheem Johnson and Davison Igbinosun from their secondary. And many of the defensive transfer portal additions that Ole Miss made either came from a lower league level or didn’t start, or both.

Kiffins attack is going to do its thing. If the Rebels don’t win eight or more games, it’s because they have bleeding points.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.