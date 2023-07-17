Women’s tennis signs trio of international players





WICHITA, Kan. Wichita State women’s tennis head coach Colin Foster completed his 2023-24 squad when he announced the signing of three international players for next year’s squad on Monday afternoon. This year’s trio of signatories are Giorgia Roselli from Italy, Xintong Wang from China and Anne Knuettel from Germany. GIORGIA ROSELLI Roselli is from Pescara, Italy, becoming the fifth Italian to join the Shockers in the Colin Foster era.Roselli holds a career record of 12-10 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) women’s circuit (7-2 in 2023), and a career high ranking of #442 on the ITF Women’s circuit. Giorgia’s junior career was highlighted by a singles and doubles final (doubles winner) at the ITF Junior event in Hasselt, Belgium. “Giorgia’s results have been rising rapidly,” Foster said. “During the hiring process it was clear that our goals matched as she has professional aspirations but wants the support and growth opportunities we will provide her.” XINTONG WANG Born in Hangzhou, China, Wang comes to Wichita State after a highly successful career as a junior and young pro. Wang has competed extensively on the ITF women’s circuit, with a career-high 28-13 record, including a 10-5 record in 2023. She progressed through the qualifying stages in four of the five tournaments she entered this summer and has a career high ranking of #272 in the ITF Women’s rankings, #255 in the ITF Junior rankings, and #1119 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She is the daughter of Chen Haie and Wang Jianauan and has a brother, Wang Jue. “Xintong has been on our radar for a while. She comes from China and follows Lingwei (Kong) who had a successful career here and that helped Xintong feel more comfortable and more confident in her decision. She had recently years of limited international opportunities due to Covid restrictions, but her results this summer continue to prove she is already one of the top incoming recruits in the country, said Foster. ANNE KNUETTEL Knuettel comes to Wichita State from Fuccsstadt, Germany, in the German state of Bavaria. In her youth career she was U16 and U18 German National Doubles Champion and she was a finalist in the German U16 Singles National Championship. She achieved an ITF Junior ranking of #322 and an ITF Women’s ranking of #865. Last year, Knuttel finished with a doubles record of 4-3 and a very impressive singles record of 14-3. She is the daughter of Michaela and Thomas Knuettel and she has a brother, Fabian. “Anne signed with an SEC school a few years ago, but decided to stay in Germany and go to college there. We are thrilled that she reconsidered college tennis and recognized that Wichita State would give her the opportunity to fulfill her potential. maximize,” said Foster. “She has a lot of individual and team experience, both internationally and in the highly competitive German club competitions.”

