Cricket News Today: Latest cricket news and live match updates





Cricket news from around the world, all gathered in one space. Here’s Wisden’s daily collection of stories and updates from the cricket ecosphere for July 17. England announce XI for Old Trafford Test England made one change to their XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. James Anderson will replace Ollie Robinson, while Moeen Ali will continue to occupy number 3 in the batting order. England have named their squad for the fourth Ashes Test match at Old Trafford James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson, while Moeen Ali continues to hit three.#As2023 pic.twitter.com/lb8HxlHYuo Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 17, 2023 Usman Khawaja denounces fan abuse Khawaja has said the abuse he and the Australian team have received from the English public during the Ashes has been overwhelming. So much that he wouldn’t want to take his kids to watch cricket in England. Yuzvendra Chahal Opens IPL Auction Disapproval By RCB Speak on the Ranveer Allahabadia YouTube channel, Chahal opened up about how RCB hadn’t even bid for him in the IPL 2022 auction, despite informing him that they would. He said he was very angry for a few days before coming to terms with it, and did not speak to anyone from the RCB camp during his first match for RR against them. Glenn Maxwell sounds warning bell for T20 Blast Speaking to BBC Radio, Maxwell said the arrival of Major League Cricket, which clashes with the T20 Blast, will entice many players to play in America for a few weeks rather than break the hectic schedule of the T20 league. to follow. in England. Change in the RCB coaching staff imminent? RCB has not yet renewed the contracts of Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and coach Sanjay Bangar, prompting speculation as to whether they are eyeing a change in their coaching structure. Heather Knight praises running Women’s Ashes as best in history Following England’s narrow three-run defeat to Australia Women in the second ODI of the series, England captain Knight said: “It has to be the best run there has ever been in the history of the women’s game. Two sides went toe to toe, battled it out, and each match was pretty close. Australia Women have taken an 8-6 lead and held on to the Ashes with this victory. Is there discussion?#As2023 pic.twitter.com/Ig4HNqEite Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 16, 2023 Bangladesh Women defeated India Women for the first time in ODIs Bangladesh Women recorded a historic victory over India Women in the first ODI of the three match ODI series at Mirpur. India bowled out the hosts for 152 in what was a 44 over match and were overpowered by Marufa Akter’s 4–29 spell to give Bangladesh Women a 40-run victory, their first in ODIs against India Women. A special spell from Marufa Akter propelled Bangladesh to a historic victory over India! She defended 152 and claimed 4-23 to seal a 40-point win #BANVIND pic.twitter.com/5P3rEKg54o Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 16, 2023 Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket YouTube Channel for post-match analysis, player interviews, and much more.

