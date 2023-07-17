Austin makes a profit on Big 12, college football recruiting track

ARLINGTON While Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks was making the rounds during the Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, he stopped to speak with a reporter from his hometown newspaper.

A graduate of Manor High School, Brooks joined several Austin-area players who were chosen to represent their college programs in the two-day all-things football fest that unofficially kicks off the 2023 season. Connally graduate Jahdae Barron was one of five Texas players at the event, drawing a smile from Brooks.

Oh, that’s my dog, Brooks said.

When told that Cedar Park graduate Josh Cameron was part of the Baylor contingent, a gleeful Brooks became even more excited.

That’s my other dog! he said, with a big grin on his face.

Brook’s enthusiasm about a few players from rival collegiate programs speaks to the support system that has formed among recruits from the Austin area. There is almost an us against the world mentality for the FBS level high school students in Central Texas.

Or at least an us-against-Dallas-or-Houston mentality.

I think Austin is on the rise, and I feel like we’re being overlooked compared to some of the other areas, said Brooks, a 5-foot-10, 230-pound junior who is expected to be a heavy burden wear for the Red Raiders ground game. this season. Every athlete from the Austin area, I’ve probably played against them or played with them in seven-on-seven or something. I’m proud to be one of those (Austin) players. It’s a blessing, and it’s just nice to see those guys from here doing well no matter what school they’re in.

And hopefully we all have dreams of moving to the next level. So I just wish those guys the best.

Capitol gains on the recruiting path

While the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas remain the most fertile recruiting areas for Texas colleges, Austin has become a regular stopping point for college scouts over the past decade. Take out Dallas, Houston and its suburbs, and the Austin region is ahead of every other region in the state when it comes to producing elite football players.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine has been tracking recruiting patterns for decades. Based on reporting, Austin ranks third in the state for FBS recruits behind Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston in each of the past 10 years. And among those recent recruits are some with the highest profiles; current New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson played at Lake Travis before starting a stellar career at Ohio State, and former Lake Travis quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft of 2018.

This spring, Cedar Ridge graduate Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) and Bowie product Elijah Higgins (Stanford) were called up.

I believe the talent for Austin has actually been there all along, said Cameron, a former walk-on who is now a scholarship recipient for Baylor. I think we’re definitely starting to put more people on the map and let them know that there’s definitely a lot of talent coming out of the 512. It’s not just in the Dallas and Houston areas.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, a former high school coach in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, wasn’t long before the Austin area became a regular stop on his staff’s recruiting route. In his second season at Tech, McGuire has already anointed Brooks as team leader and signed one of Brooks former Manor teammates, defensive tackle Jayden Cofield, as part of his 2023 recruiting class. That class also includes Round Rock graduate Ansel Nedore, another defensive lineman.

There’s really good football in Austin, McGuire said. I mean, of course you can name a few powerhouses when you talk about Westlake and Lake Travis, and Vandegrift did a great job. If you don’t just look at Austin, but Central Texas, man, they play some really good football there.

Tapping into local talent

But no one has mined the Austin area more than the hometown program. Texas has eight area players on scholarship, including five signed by third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. The talent level in the area admittedly came as a surprise to Sarkisian, who recruited nationally during his time as an assistant at Alabama and as head coach at Washington and USC.

When I first came into the (Texas) program, I don’t know if I appreciated it that much, Sarkisian said. Now that I’m here and in the thick of it, we spend a lot of time and really spend days on Central Texas for all of our staff.

The talent may not be as compressed as in regions such as Houston’s suburbs and the schools south of Dallas, such as Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill, Sarkisian said, but the sweatiness on the Austin recruiting trail often pays off.

It takes time, but doing the work and doing your due diligence pays off, Sarkisian said. There are just a lot of quality players in Central Texas.

Those players include Barron, a senior defensive back who was already part of the Texas program when Sarkisian arrived in 2021. Barron played multiple positions at Connally, a struggling football program in the Pflugerville school district that doesn’t have the high profile of a program like Lake Travis. or Westlake. That may have contributed to a calm recruitment overview; in addition to Texas, Barron’s top offers came from Baylor, Mississippi State, Washington State, and Virginia Tech.

But the fourth-year defensive back has emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12. His success, he says, is a testament to the talent in the Austin area.

We’re trying to put Austin on the map, Barron said. I still feel like we’re still being overlooked and passed over too much, but at the end of the day, if[scouts]come to the Austin area, we’re here and working. We work all the time.

Local Longhorns

Eight scholarship players from the Austin area are on Texas’ roster for 2023. Four are from Westlake, which isn’t too surprising considering the Chaps won three straight Class 6A championships in 2019-21. Of these eight players, all but three of Jahdae Barron, Alfred Collins and Charles Wright were signed by current head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Jahdae Barron, senior DB, Connally

Ethan Burke, sophomore DL, Westlake

Alfred Collins, senior DL, Cedar Creek

Connor Robertson, redshirt freshman OL, Westlake

Will Stone, Sophomore K, Regents

Michael Taaffee, sophomore DB, Westlake

Colton Vasek, freshman DL, Westlake

Charles Wright, sophomore QB, Austin High

Recruiting the state

For years, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine has tracked the source of every FBS recruit in the state. The metropolitan areas of Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston have dominated recruiting for generations, but Austin has surpassed East Texas, San Antonio and every other region in the state when it comes to producing blue-chip recruits. Here’s a look at decades of the state’s top areas for FBS recruits, as compiled by the Texas Football Staff.

2023 (1) DFW 145, (2) Houston 89, (3) Austin 28

2022 (1) DFW 118, (2) Houston 79, (3) Austin 12

2021 (1) DFW 153, (2) Houston 84, (3) Austin 14

2020 (1) DFW 96, (2) Houston 94, (3) Austin 18

2019 (1) DFW 112, (2) Houston 85, (3) Austin 15

2018 (1) DFW 134, (2) Houston 119, (3) Austin 18

2017 (1) DFW 129, (2) Houston 105, (3) Austin 24

2016 (1) DFW 134, (2) Houston 122, (3) Austin 17

2014 (1) DFW 156, (2) Houston 110, (3) Austin 26

2013 (1) 145 DFW, 97 Houston, 25 Austin

Note: Figures for 2015 were not available