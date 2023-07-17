Sports
Herndon throws herself into pool upgrades, tennis court renovations
The tennis courts Park sandwich in Herndon are slated for major upgrades – one of several renovation projects completed this month by the city’s parks and recreation department.
All six courses at 814 Ferndale Avenue are closed today (Monday) as crews work to install new fencing and replace the course surface, bubble structure and mechanical equipment.
Players can turn to Chandon Park (900 Palmer Drive) and Bruin Park (415 Van Buren Street) for play options. Parks and recreation programs will also be moved to Bruin Park to ensure “uninterrupted” access for participants, according to a city press release.
The tennis courts are expected to reopen on October 9, according to the city.
In addition, the indoor pool at Herndon Community Center will close from July 22. The crew plans to remove light fixtures, repair the tail, and replace the boilers and ultraviolet (UV) light systems. General maintenance and fitting of a new white coat is also scheduled.
The pool is expected to open on September 11.
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these temporary closures, but we believe the resulting improvements will greatly enhance the overall enjoyment of our facilities,” the city wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our valued citizens and patrons throughout these projects.”
The city also plans to build a new picnic pavilion in Haley Smith Park. While the impact on parking will be minimal, the city will set a restricted area around the new facility. Work is expected to begin today (Monday) and end on July 28.
The ribbon cutting for the new pavilion is scheduled for August 16 at 11 a.m
Photo via Herndon Community Center/Facebook
|
