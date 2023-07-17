2023 TCU Football Preview: Wide Receivers

The receiving corps was a huge strong position for TCU last year as it was round one NFL draft Chose Quentin Johnston and also had solid depth both in the slot and on the outside. With the departure of Johnston, as well as a few other key contributors, the Frogs had a lot of production to replace this offseason and turned to the transfer portal and high school recruiting to find other impact players.

Main losses

Johnston was one of the most talented receivers to ever play with TCU and the loss of his presence on the outside will have a major impact on the Frogs offense next season. He had a monster 2022 season, despite struggling with occasional injuries throughout the season. Johnston amassed over 1000 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 60 receptions last season, along with 2 rushing touchdowns. Johnston’s worth went beyond stat counting, as other TCU receivers often saw more favorable matchups and less defensive attention thanks to Johnston being on the field. QJ’s ability to create separation against man-marking necessitated safety assistance for each corner assigned to cover Johnston, opening up the rest of the field for the rest of the TCU’s weapons to operate. Johnston also impressed in the running game, as he was an excellent run-blocker on the edge, using his size and strength to take corner kicks from the run defence. Good run blocking receivers like Johnston can turn good plays into great plays, moving defenders away from the second tier of run fit, allowing ball carriers to turn solid gains into chunk plays.

Along with Johnston, Derius Davis was drafted by the Chargers from Los Angeles last year and will bring the blazing speed that contributed to the big game threat that was last season’s TCU offense. Davis was TCU’s second best receiver by reception, with 42 catches for 531 yards and five receiving touchdowns, as well as one rushing touchdown in the 2022 season. Davis struggled with falls at times, but a big game was in store with his outstanding speed on short distances that led to numerous missed tackles to go with incredible top speed.

The Frogs lost another starting slot receiver as Taye Barber signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barber had arguably the best hands on the team last season, serving as a security blanket for Max Duggan. Barber was willing to catch over the middle, was a smart route runner, and had a great ability to make catches in heavy traffic. The most memorable contested catch came late in the 2022 game in the end zone against Kansas. Barber was second on the team in receiving yards with 613 on 37 catches and 5 receiving touchdowns.

The slot receiver position took another hit with the graduation of former walk-on, Gunnar Henderson. Henderson came on the scene as a senior in 2022 with 223 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 catches as an excellent backup to Barber and Davis in the slot. Henderson was a very sure set of hands and was willing to go over the middle to make catches, as was Barber.

The Frogs also lost a few players to the transfer portal this season, headlined by former four-star Jordan Hudson. TCU will have a chance to see Hudson again as he commits to SMU and will play the Frogs on September 23, 2023. Hudson showed flashes as a true freshman in 2022 with 14 catches for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns, but never found a consistent role in the TCU offense as an outside receiver. Blair Conwright also transferred to another local school as the outside backup receiver will play for UNT next season at Denton. Conwright served as backup to Johnston last season, showing a reliable set of hands in limited opportunities.

Main additions

The Frogs have picked up a very impressive conference transfer in former Oklahoma State Cowboy John Paul Richardson, who will play both as a lock and outside receiver for TCU next year. JPR was second on OSU in receptions last year with 49 catches for just over 500 yards and 4 touchdowns. Frog fans saw firsthand just how good Richardson can be when he made a highlight last season with a real catch against TCU for a touchdown as one of his five catches in the game. Richardson has great top speed and is adept at creating separation as a route runner and will be a big part of the TCU offense next season.

Potentially Richardson’s opposite in slots is Jojo Earle, who transferred to TCU from Alabama this offseason. Earle was a star with Aledo in high school and was a top 100 high school recruit before going to Alabama. Earle has great catching and running ability and will be a candidate for punt and punt returning duties due to his knack for making defenders miss. Earle has occasionally struggled with concentration drops, but the body doesn’t stick, suggesting the drops are mostly mental and hopefully fixable. Look for Earle to be hit the same way Davis did last year, on jet sweeps, fast screens and reversals. These plays create opportunities to pick up chunk plays without requiring a difficult throw from the quarterback.

The highest rated high school recruit in the class of 2023 for the Frogs was receiver Cordale Russell who would immediately compete for the starting outside receiver role opposite Savion Williams. Russell was ranked the number 65 player in the country by 247 Sports and is the size of 64 and 205 pounds to stay out in college. Russell was an early entrant participating in spring training before suffering an injury that kept him out for the rest of the spring, but is not expected to stop him from going into fall camp full steam ahead. Russell has tremendous athleticism that allows him to make contested jump catches, create separation, and make defenders miss in the open field. For a more in-depth look at Russell and what to expect from him, check out our Freshman Film Room article about him from Miles Perry here: https://www.frogsowar.com/2023/6/24/23772351/freshman-filmroom wr-cordale-russell-tcu-soccer-2023-preview

The Frogs picked up a few other transfers that could see significant playing time in Jaylon Robinson, Jack Bech and Dylan Wright. Robinson is a native of Fort Worth who transferred from to TCU Be Miss and had his best collegiate season at UCF in 2020 with 55 catches for 979 yards and 6 touchdowns. Robinson has a chance to get back to his 2020 form as he enters an offense that will be quarterbacked by Chandler Morris who is the best when he makes quick decisions at short to medium depths which will benefit slot receivers like Robinson.

Bech is a former four-star player who is transitioning to TCU after a few very solid years LSU. Bech totaled 689 yards and 4 touchdowns on 59 catches over his two years as a Tiger. Bech saw playing time dwindle over the past year as 43 of his 59 catches came in 2021. He gets the chance to compete for time as an outside receiver with a solid size of 62 and 215 pounds and an understanding of how to use his size to make contested catches.

Wright comes to TCU after three years in Minnesota, where he has averaged about 200 yards per season for the past two years. Wright has a huge size 64, giving Morris room for error on throws across the field as he has a very wide catch radius and the power to take 50/50 balls away from DBs.

Returning production

The Frogs return a starting receiver from the 2022 season with Savion Williams, who looks poised for a breakaway season, with nearly all of last season’s goal share now up for grabs. Williams is a former four-star receiver who has shown he has the talent to become a star and he should get the chance to do so this season. The 65 junior from Marshall, Texas had a solid campaign in 2022 with 29 catches for 392 yards and 4 touchdowns and also served as a kick returner at various points in the season. Williams is doing a great job taking football to the next level to catch catches across the field. and has the athleticism of making very acrobatic catches on slightly misplaced throws, like this incredible catch against state of Iowa.

He can create separation against man marking, but needs to be more consistent to take the next step as receiver. Williams’s development into the best outside receiver will be a very important part of the plan to replace the production that TCU lost this off-season through the draft and graduation.

Another recurring name to keep an eye out for is Major Everhart, a college freshman from Amarillo, Texas. Everhart is a converted running back who was the top 300 recruit in his class and has speed to burn as a slot receiver who could take a spot high on the depth chart this season. Everhart was re-shirted in 2022, but has looked strong in spring training and should somehow find his way onto the field as his ability as a ball carrier can be a weapon for the Frogs.

While TCU lost an all-time great at wide receiver along with two other players now on NFL rosters, the receiving corps looks set to be strong again in 2023 thanks to a combination of talented newcomers and returners ready to take on a to take a step. ahead.