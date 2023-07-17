Volleyballs Eggleston nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award





Austin, Texas Former pinnacle of Texas Volleyball Logan Eggleston has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the NCAA announced Thursday. The NCAA Woman of the Year Program honors the academic achievement, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions. To be eligible, nominees must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and be eligible in its primary sport. Eggleston capped off her incredible career by leading Texas to its fourth National Championship and was named the 2022 NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player. Eggleston, also named the program’s first AVCA National Player of the Year, led the Longhorns with 407 kills and 4.28 kills per set. She finished with a team-high 42 service aces and broke the Big 12 career record with a total of 208 aces. In her five-year Texas career, Eggleston played in 141 games and a total of 493 sets. She had 1,921 career kills and hit .305 for her career. A great all-around player, Eggleston also had 981 career digs and 293 total blocks. A record 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools to be considered for the 2023 Woman of the Year award. The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, chooses the top 30 honorees 10 from each division from among the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October. The selection committee then determines the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, with the nine finalists announced in November. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. The awards will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year Award Ceremony at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix in January. Since 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year Program has recognized female graduate-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their college careers.

