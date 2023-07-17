How to watch the GT20 Canada cricket tournament in Brampton





Some of the world’s biggest cricket stars are coming to the GTA as Brampton hosts the GT20 Canada cricket tournament, which runs from July 20 to August 6. The action-packed tournament features six teams from across Canada: the Mississauga Panthers, Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars. This is how you look: Stream CBC Gem is your home for the GT20 Canada cricket tournament. CBC Toronto and CBC Sports are media partners for the event. All 25 games will be streamed live for free on CBC Gem. The final of the tournament will be broadcast on CBC Television. Those matches will take place on August 5 and 6. How the tournament works Games are played in a “20-over” format, which is a shortened version of cricket. The tournament will follow a round-robin format in the competition phase. Each team plays seven games, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. The star power International stars will show off their skills at Brampton, but there’s plenty of homegrown talent too. Each team is eligible for six international players, including two big stars, four players from associated countries and six Canadians. Saad Bin Zafar is an all-around cricketer for the Toronto Nationals. (CBC) Brampton’s SaadBin Zafar will take the field for the Toronto Nationals. He is the first Canadian player to be called up by the Nationals for this year’s tournament. He is also captain of the Canadian national men’s cricket team. Harsh Thakar will compete for the Vancouver Knights in this year’s GT20 Canada cricket tournament. (CBC) Canadian national cricketer Harsh Thakaris also plays for the Vancouver Knights in his second GT20 tournament. Players from the UK, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Namibia and Jamaica, among others, will also take part. How to look in person Tickets are available online but sell fast. Make sure to join CBC Toronto in the tournament on August 4. We have a CBC 360 photo booth and are giving away exclusive CBC swag. Where can you find the schedule The full tournament schedule can be found on the GT20 Canadawebsite. The Championship Finals is scheduled for August 6 at 12pm ET. It will be broadcast live on CBC television.

