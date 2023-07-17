Northwestern footballers hire lawyers over hazing scandal





CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight former Northwestern University football players have now hired lawyers over allegations of hazing they say took place on the program. As Marissa Perlman of CBS 2 reported Monday, it all adds up to another blow to Northwestern’s athletic program — days after school fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The university president said Fitzgerald failed to know about and prevent hazing in the football program. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he is working with Chicago law firm Levin & Perconti to help at least eight football players take legal action in a hazing scandal he says included physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Crump is best known for representing families involved in police brutality and other civil rights cases. Lawyers hope more players come forward. Earlier this month, an independent study commissioned by the university found credible evidence of hazing in the football program. Lawyers for the players said those players shared what they experienced on the program — including the “Gatorade shake challenge,” in which players were forced to drink high-protein drinks until they got sick. Other players argue that the program enabled racist culture — by asking black athletes to change their haircuts, but not asking white athletes to do the same. In a Zoom call Monday afternoon, attorney Steve Levin said they plan to go after the university as a whole — not individual people. Levin hopes the lawsuit extends beyond the Northwestern football program. “There are probably student athletes all over the country right now who are experiencing this kind of physical and sexual abuse — not just at the college level, but I shudder to think this could go as far as high school,” Levin said. “The reckoning will be when they hear that these Northwest footballers had the courage to come forward, they will also be empowered to come forward.” Michael H. Schill, president of Northwestern University, first suspended Coach Fitzgerald without pay, but days later he was fired. Fitzgerald himself hired a lawyer to represent him for a possible breach of contract. Northwestern released this statement regarding the athletes who retained attorneys: “Protecting the well-being of every student at Northwestern University is central to our mission and something we take extremely seriously. When the university was made aware of anonymous hazing complaints in November 2022, we took immediate action with a independent investigator to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations. We have taken a number of follow-up actions to remove hazing from our football program, and we expect to introduce additional actions in the coming weeks. The administration is committed to working together with the board, faculty and student body to ensure that hazing has no place in student life at Northwestern.” Northwest too fired his head baseball coach, Jim Fosterfollowing an investigation alleging that he had created a toxic culture during his first and only season at the school.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/northwestern-football-players-hire-lawyers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos