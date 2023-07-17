Carlos Alcaraz is the convincing rival that both Novak Djokovic and men’s tennis needed

Borg-McEnroe in 1981, Federer-Sampras in 2001, Federer-Nadal in 2008.

Like those crucial Wimbledon matches, Carlos Alcaraz’s instant classic victory over Novak Djokovic in the men’s final on Sunday felt seismic.

Not so much because, like those three, it can be praised for overthrowing the king, it is too early for that, but because at least the king has a challenger at last.

For individual sports like tennis to thrive, they need rivalry, they need danger.

And just as John McEnroe, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal felt gifts from the tennis gods to challenge orthodoxy and take the game to the next level, we can add the name Alcaraz to that list.



(Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Like those three, the 20-year-old possesses never-before-seen gifts and a charisma to take tennis to the next level and give it a kind of crossover appeal that allows it to transcend the normal boundaries of the sport. Rarely have I received so many messages about a player from non-tennis fans as I have in recent days about the young Spaniard.

It is mainly his charm and shooting technique that explain this, but timing is also important.

Because tennis, at the very top, had become too predictable.

Djokovic had become too dominant from a storyline perspective. He had more victories on the grass court at Wimbledon 2023 than the rest of the world’s top 20 combined; the only man in the draw to have beaten him on the surface was Andy Murray; and the last time he lost on Center Court was also to Murray ten years ago. He was going for his eighth Wimbledon title, having won six of the previous eight. It’s not a bummer for him or his incredible performance to want a challenger for the sake of some tension at the top of the sport.

GO DEEPER We asked the players: what is the most difficult thing about playing Novak Djokovic?

His straight-sets victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final last month was as much of a non-contest as everyone predicted, propelling Djokovic to a record 23 men’s Grand Slam titles. In the shorter term it meant winning three of the four previous majors (the only one he didn’t win was one he couldn’t compete in later), and with Nadal injured out and Alcaraz collapsing in that Roland-Garros semi-finals. it seemed like no one could get close to him. And that’s not fun.

Enter Alcaraz again



(Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Suddenly men’s tennis is buzzing with possibilities.

At the US Open, the next Grand Slam, Alcaraz, the event’s defending champion, would face Djokovic, who was forced to miss it last year because he had not had the Covid-19 vaccine.

A change in US policy on this means Djokovic will be able to play in the New York event, which kicks off August 28, and that storyline of the bruised champ looking to regain his top dog status is so captivating , so easy. one that even casual fans can relate to.

Had he won Wimbledon again yesterday, Djokovic would have gone for the Grand Slam on the calendar (winning all four majors in the same year) something no one has done since Rod Laver in 1969. That would have been an interesting story too, but it would be a repeat of the situation at the US Open two years ago when he just fell short of matching Laver by losing in the final, and not one that speaks to a competitive sport.

This time the dynamics are different. And just as Nadal’s emergence meant Federer had to find another level somehow, the same should be true for Alcaraz with Djokovic.

This is such an exciting prospect: the almost impossible to imagine idea that Djokovic has yet to get better. Because Djokovic is never as compelling as when he is pushed to his limits.

Against the vast majority of his opponents, he doesn’t have to do much more than be extremely strong and let himself be defeated. What Federer and Nadal did and Alcaraz is doing now is forcing him to reach greater heights and be more aggressive. Sunday’s Wimbledon final will ultimately be remembered as Alcaraz’s coming-of-age moment, but Djokovic more than played his part with some sensational, spectacular shots.



(Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Even for Djokovic, the arrival of Alcaraz could be good news.

Whether he sees it that way is doubtful; I’ve always found it fascinating how openly Federer admitted that he didn’t exactly welcome Nadal’s rise. In the 2018 documentary Strokes Of Genius, Federer said he was more than happy to be the undisputed tennis world champion, just like the few years before Nadal came along.

Djokovic would be forgiven for cursing the fact that once he fended off the dual threat of Federer and Nadal after nearly two decades of trying, another player with otherworldly talents comes along.

After Sunday’s final, he thought that Alcaraz was a mix of those two and himself.

I think over the past 12 months people have been talking about his game which is made up of certain elements of Roger, Rafa and myself. I agree, said Djokovic. I think he actually has the best of all three worlds.

Honestly, I’ve never played against a player like him.



(Photo: John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

This victory will change the profile of Alcaraz at a time when the sport needs stars.

At the beginning of Wimbledon this year, there was discussion about the lack of big names in the draw, as it was the first edition since 1998 that Federer, Nadal and Serena Williams did not participate. Venus Williams will also retire soon (as Nadal is expected to do next year), while Ashleigh Barty retired last March at the age of 25 and Naomi Osaka is on maternity leave after taking a break due to her mental health.

Alcaraz has the potential to become such an attraction, for the purists and tennis obsessives as well as for the more casual supporters.

On Sunday he did something very special: Djokovic stopped at a Grand Slam. Since the start of 2020, the only things that needed to be done were: Nadal (in straight sets) at that year’s Roland Garros, his disqualification from that year’s US Open for accidentally hitting a ball at a linesman, Daniil Medvedev at that same event a year later, when the weight of chasing the Grand Slam calendar proved too much, and Nadal at Roland Garros in 2022, and a global pandemic.

Now, after an exciting final at Wimbledon, we can add Alcaraz to that list.

He will only get better; Djokovic should somehow get even better. And men’s tennis should again have the kind of rivalry it needs to take it to greater heights.

GO DEEPER How Carlos Alcaraz tamed ‘lion’ Novak Djokovic to be crowned Wimbledon champion

(Top photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)