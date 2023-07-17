Sports
Motor City Rockers ‘willing to entertain’ during upcoming hockey season in Fraser – Macomb Daily
Scott Brand didn’t listen to the naysayers back then. He’s not listening now.
The newly appointed president of the Motor City Rockers doesn’t believe the Fraser-based hockey team can’t increase interest and its fan base despite being in a competitive market that includes the Detroit Red Wings.
I don’t believe there is such a thing as a bad market, Brand said Monday. I think there are only bad marketers, and that goes for almost every company.
Joining the Rockers means a homecoming of sorts for Brand, a former minor league umpire who has taken up residence in Clinton Township. His family moved from Rockford to Iowa when Brand was 7.
Brand oversees business partnerships, promotions, sales and operations for the Federal Prospects Hockey League team that plays home games at the Big Boy Arena.
He has worked for franchises in the Iowa cities of Waterloo and Dubuque; Youngstown, Ohio; Winston-Salem, NC, and Columbus, Ga., are most recent stops.
Everywhere I’ve been I’ve been told, Oh, hockey doesn’t work here, or, It’s a dying town, said Brand. This is a unique city. I’m used to being the only fish in the pond. (In other markets, media outlets) did not report on major league teams; we were THE team in town.
Getting here is another challenge. But I think there’s plenty of room in markets like this. I look forward to the challenge.
He said he appreciates being in an area where fans know “the finer points” of hockey.
“I don’t have to explain what a dasherboard is, or what an ice cream logo is, to the people I’m trying to sell to,” he said.
The Rockers, Brand said, recently signed a four-year lease that will keep them at the Big Boy Arena through the 2026-2027 season.
I think that’s important, to show people that they would be here, Brand said. “What you can embrace here at Big Boy is that it’s intimate. There is not a bad seat here.”
In Columbus, Brand served as president of Ignite Sports and Entertainment and led the expansion of the FPHL Columbus River Dragons and the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters wooden bat baseball teams.
He said the Rockers will continue to follow the FPHL model of being fan-friendly with players engaging with the crowd.
I think people understand Single-A hockey, Brand said. We need to explain what it was about. The bottom line is we need to make sure we’re prepared to entertain people while they’re in our building.
The Rockers are adding a mascot this season that, Brand said, has not been given a name.
We are waiting to announce it, he said.
He expects the mascot to be the Rockers’ most popular player, at least in the minds of children.
That’s a love affair waiting to happen, Brand said.
The Rockers, Brand said, want to be an affordable entertainment option for families.
We need to make sure mom feels safe, that the toilets are clean and that she’s okay with what’s going on, he said. And I need daddy to be entertained. Did he get value for the money he spent with us?
If you have a product, you have to go out and work on it and let people know what that product is.
The FPHL is holding trial camp August 3-6 in Elmira, NY, home of the River Sharks.
Brand said fans can continue to expect players with local connections to adapt to the Rockers, who made the playoffs on their debut last season.
“This (area) is a hockey factory,” he said. “There are so many Triple-A and high-level kids and kids with talent here. An advantage that we can have is that we can harvest some of those children.
The Rockers will begin the 56-game season on October 20 in Port Huron against the closest FPHL franchise to Motor City.
“That’s a perfect rival for us,” said Brand. “Port Huron is an excellent hockey city. Both franchises are going to bring in fans.”
The home opener is October 27 against the Virginia franchise.
The regular season concludes on April 12-13 with a home-and-home series against Port Huron.
Motor City, Port Huron, Carolina, Columbus, Mississippi and Baton Rouge are part of the Continental Division.
Defending champions Danbury, Binghamton, Elmira, Watertown and Virginia make up the Empire Division.
Season tickets are for sale. For information online, visit MCRockersHockey.com.
