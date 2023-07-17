Cricket gets its first American Major League with backing from technology investors and celebrities





Like billions of sports fans worldwide, many of my favorite childhood memories involve cricket. When I was born in Canada, I grew up in India where my father completed his PhD. Cricket is life in India. My dad and I were huge fans of the game. There’s nothing quite like watching a match live – the sound of the bat making contact with the ball and the ball grazing the wicket. We loved talking about our favorite moments and arguing about our favorite players. It was a chance to share time and space, not only with the team and sport we love, but with each other; to connect our shared passion for this beloved pastime.

When my father got a teaching job in the United States, we left India behind, and cricket with it. When I finished high school in Alabama and went to Auburn University, I could no longer watch the games being played in India, and there was no easy way to follow the ups and downs of the season. Occasionally we would gather a group of fans, mostly South Asian and British expats, and take over a local ballpark to play some pick-up cricket. But for the most part we had no way to stay connected to cricket. It is the second most popular sport in the world, but it was still unknown in the United States. Since then, the world of sports has undergone many changes. The professionalization of the sports business has transformed sports leagues and teams. They are now complex businesses with multiple revenue streams, from live entertainment and intellectual property to hospitality, catering, fashion and real estate. More and more teams are part of a diversified asset portfolio, with media rights, technology, IP, real estate ownership and large operations teams focused on optimizing profitability. The relentless pursuit of financial optimization has led to a range of new ways for fans to watch and connect with the teams they love. Along with advances in technology, this new approach has opened up avenues such as streaming, betting and fantasy, enabling fans to find paths to engage with their favorite sports and players on a local and global level. Today, an Indian American family living in Alabama can stream highlights and full matches played by the top Indian cricket teams no matter where they compete. But even if these changes have broadened access for both casual and devoted fans, taken to the extreme, they risk erode the passion that drives the unique relationship between teams and fans. When fans are seen as customers rather than passionate supporters, we lose some of the purity of sport. And when teams are managed as high-performing financial assets, the fan experience becomes comparable across teams and leagues, eliminating some of the quirks and idiosyncrasies that made fandoms unique across regions. With a more professional experience comes a sense of distance; even with more access options, fans are kept at a certain distance. That’s why when the opportunity arose to launch a new professional cricket league in the United States, I jumped at the chance. This was a chance to share a sport I loved with others who love to provide the kind of personal experience increasingly lacking in other professional sports. From this idea came Major League Cricketa, a new franchise league in the United States. Currently consisting of six teams, with squads from Texas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle joining the Washington Freedom (the team I own, based in Washington, D.C.), the league’s 2023 season will be 19 contain matches to be played over 18 days, leading up to the first ever MLC Championship Final on 30th July 2023. So many teams have a connection to franchises in the India Premier League, we have structured the season so that matches take place during the regular off-season Indian crickets. In addition, we can provide streaming capabilities that provide additional access to fans without diminishing their experience. One of the elements that make this new venture unique are the owners. From Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, the owners have the same kind of connection to the sport that I built on a history of genuine fandom and a desire to share their excitement with others. There is no doubt that our sport will grow and change as time goes by. Make no mistake, I and others who have invested in this new league see an opportunity to grow cricket in the United States, both as a passion project and as a business. But we are determined to never lose the purity and fandom of sport and to safeguard the experience that is so important to all of us. Sanjay Govil is the chairman of the board of directors of Infinite Computer Solutions and owner of the Washington Freedom. The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary are the opinions of their authors only and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs ofFortune. More must-read comments published byFortune:

