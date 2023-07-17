Syracuse Orange 2023 Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks





As we approach the start of camp for the Syracuse Orange football team, it’s time to dig in and take a look at the position groups. Up first, quarterbacks. Don’t look now, but Syracuse will enter camp with three four-star recruits in the quarterback room. All three originally signed with SEC programs, but they’ve made their way north and the Orange may have some depth behind their starter. That starter is quite likely Garrett Shrader. The senior took a big step forward last year, completing 64.7% of his passes for 2,640 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He added another 453 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground, helping Syracuse return to a bowl game. It seemed that he was more comfortable on the attack of Robert Anae and Jason Beck. Shrader still had trouble sticking to his first read and then holding the ball too long when that option wasn’t open. It will be interesting to see if watching spring training helps Shrader in that area, but he also needs receivers other than Oronde Gadsden to get off the line. Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images Behind Shrader is Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. The transfer to Florida happened in seven games, so one start. He completed 22 of 51 passes for 342 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. CDRW ran in relief Our lady and was 11-22, but he struggled on his first start the following week in Pittsburgh. With Justin Lamson’s transfer to Stanford, CDRW should have the inside track for the backup job to start the season. He’s not the runner that Shrader is, so we’ll have to see if he’s improved as a passer this fall. The Orange added another SEC transfer with Braden Davis who is coming over from South Carolina this summer. Davis was a four-star recruit from Delaware who had many big offers after high school. After former Syracuse Commit LaNorris Sellers flipped to South Carolina, Davis was looking for another opportunity. The 66 signal caller offers some intriguing benefits, but I think it needs time to adjust to the Jason Becks system. The Orange could set itself up well for the post-Shrader era with multiple options. William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK Luke MacPhail is entering his fourth season with the Orange. The walk-on has shown his ability to make pitches in the spring scrimmages. He may get some time against Colgate in the opener, but his best contribution this season will come as the scout team QB. It’s a weird feeling to go into a Syracuse football camp and feel like the Orange has some depth beyond the starter. Maybe Shrader will come through the season healthy, but Syracuse hasn’t had that since Ryan Nassib’s last season. With Beck taking on the OC role, fans should be excited about the potential in this position. If you’re on a college football team with a good quarterback, it can cover up shortcomings in other spots.

