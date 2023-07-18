Carlos Alcaraz has ignited men’s tennis, but now it faces a major problem





It’s hard to predict whether this painful loss of the most complete player he’s ever played will spur Djokovic on or accelerate his road to retirement. Either way, he can’t last forever, and Alcaraz is currently the only man on tour worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as the greats. Today, really at the end of the match, I felt that I am ready for these situations, to play epic matches with great legends and in great scenarios, Alcaraz told Spanish reporters on Sunday. I know I feel that for myself. The same cannot be said of those around him. Prior to the tournament, Wimbledon organizers had attempted to fabricate the emergence of a new rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz, in an illustration that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Sinner, who is 18 months older than Alcaraz, shared one of last year’s most dramatic fights with the Spaniard at the US Open and chances are they will have epic matches again. But Sinner’s relatively meek performance against Djokovic in the semi-finals was a stark contrast to Alcaraz’s strength and mentality as he took on an all-time great. The Italian is not ready and may never overtake Alcaraz. Then there was the way Alcaraz broke up Daniil Medvedev in the semis which was almost embarrassing. Medvedev, 27, is only the second men’s player born in the 1990s to win a major title. He’s also the man who ended Djokovic’s last hope of a rare calendar slam in New York in 2021, and last year he became the first world No. 1 outside the Big Four in 18 years. But he squandered a two-set lead against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open final and arguably hasn’t been the same player at the majors since. With the rise of 2000s boy Alcaraz, one wonders if Medvedev’s time to shine has already passed him by. Casper Ruud is another serial finalist, having made three of the last six at grand slams. But he only won one set in those three attempts, against Alcaraz in the Spaniards’ first title run in the US last year. Here at Wimbledon, 24-year-old Ruud hardly seemed upset about his second-round exit, shrugging that grass just isn’t his thing. It suggests he doesn’t have an ounce of the competitive drive that Alcaraz is so clearly fueled by, let alone the full game. Then there’s Denmark’s Holger Rune, perhaps the pit of the player experts closest to Alcaraz’s talent. The pair grew up together on the junior circuit, as they were born just a week apart. Rune eschewed the idea that Alcaraz, world number 1, is already head and shoulders above him and has the unabashed confidence and flair to lure fans to the sport. But Alcaraz destroyed him in straight sets in the quarterfinals last week and was years ahead of him in terms of physical and mental development. He may want to participate, but he is not yet fully equipped to do so. Alcaraz is alone in this group of people in their twenties. During his Champions Dinner speech late on Sunday, he said he was looking forward to flying back to his hometown in Murcia to feel like a normal boy again. With an entire sport now resting in the palm of his hand, that’s just not possible anymore.

