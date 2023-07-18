Woman Accuses Hockey Doc of Sexual Assault During Oakland County Urology Exam Gives New Testimony





OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. The so-called Hockey Doc, Dr. Zvi Levran, was back in court on Monday County of Oakland while facing various criminal cases involving sexual conduct. In this case, a judge was trying to decide whether the prosecution should bring two charges before a jury. Levran has several cases against him because of his association with a boys’ hockey team, but this case was different. A woman who visited him for an exam said she felt her visit and his treatment were inappropriate and then learned about the hockey team cases and went to prosecutors. I feel dirty and unclean, and something is wrong with me, the woman said. It was an oft-tearful testimony in April as the woman with numerous medical issues sought Levran’s help by referral. She testified that she told him very clearly that her surgeon had banned a digital exam. She claimed that Levran asked her many sexually explicit questions and took the exam with the nurse in the exam room anyway. It seemed very unprofessional, and I said it was very creepy, and I didn’t like the atmosphere, and it was just horrible at the time, the woman said. In court on Monday afternoon (July 17), attorneys carefully reviewed her testimony and expert testimony to help Judge Kim Small decide whether to send two cases of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for trial. Defense attorney Jonathan Jones concluded that there was no crime. When she went to another doctor and their own expert testified that this is the only way an exam can be done, it can’t become medically unnecessary, and if it isn’t medically unnecessary, it can’t be a force, Jones said. Assistant public prosecutor Rob Van Wert called it a simple matter. Yes, a doctor conducting a certain type of exam might not be criminally sexually assaulted, but when a doctor digitally intrudes on a patient after the patient tells him not to, it becomes a sexual assault, Wert said. The lawyers will submit written versions of their pleas, and the judge in the case says she will likely make a decision on the course of action by the end of August. If convicted in this case, Levran could face life in prison.

