University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS— The University of Minnesota has nominated the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Taylor Hayes and four-time Big Ten champion Amir Young for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award. — The University of Minnesota has nominated the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Awardand four-time Big Ten championfor the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award. NCAA member schools nominated a record 619 female college athletes for the award, which began in 1991 and recognizes graduating athletes who excel in the four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership. To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have completed her undergraduate degree by the summer of 2023. Eligible female student-athletes are nominated by their member school. Each conference office then reviews the core school (and sponsored sports) nominations and submits the conference nominee(s) to the NCAA. All nominees competing in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, are sent to a separate pool to be considered by a committee. The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee then identifies the Top 30 10 from Divisions I, II and III and selects three finalists from each division to be announced in November. From the nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then select the NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named in January at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix. A native of Lake City, Minn., Heise has one of the most impressive resumes of anyone who has donned the Maroon and Gold. In 2023, Heise set the program record by skating in her 173rd career game as she led the Gophers to their first Frozen Four appearance since 2019. She tallied 67 points, including 30 goals scored and 37 assists in her final collegiate season. Her play earned her First Team All-American, All-USCHO First Team, All-WCHA First Team, and WCHA All-Tournament Team honors. The 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner led the NCAA in goals scored last season en route to WCHAForward of the Year honors in its historic fifth season. On the international scene, Heise was named MVP and scored the second most points ever in the IIHFWomen’s World Championships in the summer of 2022. In addition to her amazing on-ice play, Heise contributed to multiple community efforts, including helping delivering stuffed animals to children in Minneapolis at the Masonic Children’s Hospital. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Young is one of the greatest track and field athletes in Minnesota history. She finished her college career at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships as an eight-time All-American, all with the Maroon and Gold. She earned three honors indoors and five of them outdoors. Young also holds the Big Ten Conference record in the 60 meters in a time of 7.18 seconds that she set at the 2023 Big Ten Indoor Championships, where she won her third and fourth Big Ten titles. At Minnesota Young is the record holder in five different events between indoor and outdoor. She was the anchor leg of the Minnesota 4x100m relay team that went to the NCAA Championships in back-to-back seasons and won three consecutive Big Ten silver medals. This past year, Young also made her debut at the US senior level at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where she qualified in the 100 meters. In addition to the job, Young has participated in numerous community service projects, highlighted by her work with Habitat for Humanity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2023/7/17/womens-track-field-heise-young-named-minnesotas-ncaa-woman-of-the-year-nominees.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos