SLING TV signs as official partner for the first Major League Cricket season





Major League Cricket (MLC) has announced that SLING TV will support the league as an official partner during its historic inaugural season this summer. SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Major League Cricket (MLC) today announced that SLING TV will support the league as an official partner for this summer’s historic inaugural season. “SLING TV is delighted to partner with Major League Cricket and support the growth of the game’s national audience,” said Liz Riemersma, Vice President International for SLING TV. “SLING TV offers streaming services for both US and international broadcasters and we are excited to help bring the world-class cricket that MLC will offer to existing cricket fan bases and new American audiences.” “SLING TV has been a devoted supporter of cricket in America for many years and we are delighted to welcome them as an official partner for Major League Cricket’s debut season this summer,” said Vijay Srinivasanco-founder, Major League Cricket. The first ever MLC match took place on Thursday, July 13under the lights of America’s new premier cricket venue, Grand Prairie Stadium, nearby Dallas, Texas. Eighteen games remain leading up to the inaugural MLC Championship Final Sunday July 30with six teams to compete: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New YorkSan Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. In Major League Cricket, many of the best T20 players from around the world play alongside the strongest domestic talent in the United States. Star players who will participate include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid KhanSouth African internationals Faf du Plessis, Quinton DeKock And David MillerWest Indians Kieron Pollard, Andrew Russell And Dwayne BravoAustralians Marcus Stoinis And Aaron Finch, England Jason Roy, from Zimbabwe Sikandar RazaSri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, from India Ambati Rayudu And New Zealand’s Trent Bolt. Story continues The full MLC schedule is available herewith tickets on sale now. About Major League Cricket

Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship the United Stateslaunched in summer 2023. Sanctioned exclusively by USA Cricket, Major League Cricket will feature top players from around the world while also offering domestic cricketers the chance to showcase their talents to a global audience, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America for the first time. For more information visit http://www.majorleaguecricket.com and follow MLC on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MLCricket Media contact Media, Major League Cricket, (317) 914-7800, [email protected] SOURCE Major League Cricket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sling-tv-signs-official-partner-191500509.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos