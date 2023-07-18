



ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Although it opened in 1923 as a field house, Yost Ice Arena has become one of college hockey’s iconic venues. The stadium is known for its Italianate Romanesque architecture, vibrant atmosphere, and of course the success of the Michigan teams that have called it home for the past 50 years. But in order for the Wolverines to remain as competitive as possible with other top programs, “this place needs a major facelift, major facility upgrades,” U-M coach Brandon Naurato told The Michigan Insider in a recent conversation. “The atmosphere on game night at Yost — I’m a little biased — is the best in college hockey times 10,” Naurato said. “I want to stay in this building forever. I wouldn’t change a thing. “It’s just the workout room, recovery, the food. We are being treated great now and there are no complaints, but we are competing with teams that have NHL rinks. Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Minnesota, they have NHL lounge areas. They have 12 person hot tubs and cold pools with shooting areas and various recovery tools. So that’s the idea.” Largely because of its intended use as an indoor facility for basketball and track and field, Yost Ice Arena suffers from space constraints. From a layman’s point of view, there isn’t much room to grow. The west side is adjacent to the baseball stadium and the east side is adjacent to a main road. An academic center lies to the north, while the immense football headquarters lie to the south. But Naurato also wants to change something within the existing space. “How can we make this space more practical?” Naurato said, gesturing around his second-floor office. ‘This is a beautiful office and I’m spoiled. I would turn this into a war room and move into a smaller office. I want to spend most of my time here with our employees because I think it’s good for our culture and our environment to be together.” Naurato, who dropped the interim tag and earned a new five-year contract by the end of the 2022-2023 season, has many ideas about the future of hockey in Michigan. Many of them are scribbled on a whiteboard in his office. But actually turning those ideas into reality takes time. The content of that whiteboard includes a five-year plan, and facility upgrades are in the most rudimentary planning stages. “How do you get the money? Who are you talking to? How do you get permission? Do I do the blueprints? Who am I going to?” Naurato said. Yost Field House was converted into an ice arena in 1973. Since then, Michigan has renovated it five times. The most recent (and most expensive) came in 2012 with a project that replaced the massive arched windows, added more premium seating, upgraded the sound system, and other fan amenities. Any future facility upgrades would reflect the identity of Michigan’s hockey program, Naurato said. “It’s not bells and whistles just to have bells and whistles,” he explained. “What I talked about last year is building the internal guts of the identity, the guts, the style of play. And when you do, that’s what it’s about instead of a brand new $100 million facility.” This story continues The Michigan Insider’s series on the future of hockey in Michigan under Brandon Naurato. Read more by clicking the links below:

