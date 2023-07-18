Narii Gaither selected for East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List





TAMPA, Fla. – For the second season in a row Narii Gaither earned a spot on the East-West Shrine Bowl Watchlist, announced Monday, July 17. The Shrine Bowl 1000 serves as a window into the Shrine Bowl scouting process and helps view college players who are currently an all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class. The committee scouts players from all four levels of football and consults with NFL and college personnel to ensure the top 1,000 players are selected for the NFL level. Gaither returns to Gardner-Webb after earning First Team All-Conference honors last season. The Rock Hill, SC native played in nine games at running back last season, rushing for 1,019 yards on 154 carries and seven touchdowns. In the FCS Playoffs, Gaither rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns at Eastern Kentucky. That point is the second most compelling pitch by a GWU player in the program’s history, and the most ever by a Gardner-Webb player in the Division I era (since 2000). Gaither also rushed for over 100 yards in five games during the 2022 season. It is the second consecutive season that Gaither has earned a spot on the Shrine Bowl 1000. He is one of only two players in the Big South-OVC Association to earn a spot on the list, along with Geno Hess of Southeast Missouri State. The East-West Shrine Bowl is a best-in-class all-star event that will take place on February 1, 2024 at the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco, TX. The players will be coached by NFL coaches in an NFL facility, and have access to NFL-level resources, facilities, player-friendly schedules, and top-flight opportunities. For more information on the 2024 game, click hereclutch. The Gardner-Webb football team finished the 2022 season as Big South Conference champions for the first time in 19 years, winning their first-ever FCS Playoff game by beating Eastern Kentucky 52-41 in the first round. The Runnin’ Bulldogs open the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM in Boone, NC against Appalachian State. For more information on the Gardner-Webb football team, including season tickets, fans can visit gwusports.com.

