2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: North Alleghenys Tyree Alualu

Monday, July 17, 2023 | 1:50 PM Christopher Horner | Tribune review North Allegheny’s Tyree Alualu leads the Tigers onto the field before the start of their game against Central Catholic last season. A popular trend in football is an effort to de-emphasize the physical aspect of the game, such as NFL Pro Bowl flag football and 7-a-side summer leagues. That might be okay for some, but not for North Allegheny senior Tyree Alualu. He’s an old-school throwback who thrives on the physical nature of football. “I’m most excited to hit people again,” Alualu said as he counts down to training camp. “That’s my favorite part of this wonderful game. The kick you get after a big hit is an unparalleled feeling. I once heard one of my favorite linebackers, Junior Seau, say, “A good shot hurts too,” and man, do I love that. The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu made many a ball carrier paying last season. The Tigers’ linebacker had 61 tackles, including five in the Class 6A championship game victory over Central Catholic. Eleven of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage. He also had one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble to help North Allegheny win its first WPIAL football championship since 2012. “Our season has gone very well,” said Alualu. “It started with no one betting on us and all the focus was on Seneca Valley and Central Catholic. It kind of set the tone for what we had to do to be successful. It was that sense of disrespect that motivated us to do what we do, which is to win.” Offensively, Alualu was the Tigers’ third leading rusher, gaining 264 yards on 50 carries and scoring five touchdowns. As he prepares for the season, Alualu is leaning on the lessons learned from last year’s championships. “We were close to beating the champions (Mt. Lebanon) in the 2021 semifinals, so we were definitely stuck in the process last year,” he said. “It meant everything to me to be on this journey with those guys. I mean, I practically grew up with most of them. Seeing the joy in their faces of their hard work paying off meant everything. Alualu has a dozen Division I offers and plans to make his college decision at the end of the season. Like many of his teammates, Alualu has worked hard to hold on to the gold. He knows what to do to improve his game and help the team achieve its lofty goals. “One way I could improve is to take on blocks,” he said. “I’m not saying I can’t, but I can do it another way. Last season I used my elusiveness to get past linemen. Now I try to use my strength.” Tyree Alualu North Allegheny Senior 5-11/220 LB/RB Offers: Oregon, San Diego State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Temple, Bowling Green, James Madison, Liberty, and Marshall Statistics for 2022: 50 carries for 264 yards for an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Also had five receptions for 53 yards and scored a total of five touchdowns. On defense, he had 61 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Tags: North Allegheny

