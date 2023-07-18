pickleball, tennis at war over real estate in the battle for racquet sports

Even as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battled it out on the Wimbledon court, less celebrated tennis players certainly considered competing against a more menacing challenger. in court pickleball.

A number of lawsuits in recent years have brought tennis against pickleball over venue permits (who has or should have access to racket courts) and property loss. Increasingly, tennis courts are being converted into pickleball areas. Protests have also been initiated by heated homeowners who want noise ordinances enforced against the clack, clack, clack of pickleball paddle against plastic ball.

As an outside observer with no scraped skin in either game, I have to say the bickering makes for entertaining theatre. Story: Established sport tries to stop upstarts. Twitter vs threads. Tennis was here first. Pickleball sees itself as the sport that can last for a long time. Game on.

If you play tennis, you might also play pickleball. It is allowed. Or maybe you’d rather stick a fork in your eye before playing the hobby that won’t get a name.

I grew up playing tennis when you could hardly find an open court, when the sport’s popularity was propelled by Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Arthur Ashe, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, among others.

Tennis still has its stars. The sport is not dying. The United States Tennis Association reports that the number of tennis players has grown by 33% between 2019 and 2022. But pickleball has grown 159% over the same period, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

I enjoyed pickleball the only time I played it. When I went in I was worried it might be more shuffleboard than sports, but after that my thighs burned for two days. It’s a workout. And takes less toll on the body than tennis.

The Dispatch reported last week that 36.5 million Americans play pickleball, and not all of them are 106 or older. The sport, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is younger and cooler. I want to try again.

Ultimately, tennis and pickleball players will have to learn to get along. Until then, give peace a chance.

Not for betting on the British Open, but

I found Golf Digest’s formula-based analysis fascinating to help predict which PGA Tour players had the best chance of winning this week’s Open Championship.

Not to go too deep into the data, but Golf Digest studied different shapes and heights of ball flight and combined with ball speeds determined who would play best in the windy conditions expected at Royal Liverpool. The 11 previous Open winners for which data were available averaged higher than the tour average at launch angle (angle at which the ball flies through the air); slower than average spin rate (amount of backspin on ball); and average top no lower than 2 feet below tour average (highest point of the recording).

Correctly predicting the top three from last year’s Open Cameron Smith, Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy, the formula spat out 20 names to compete this year, including Smith, Young and McIlroy. Others to keep an eye out for are Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Westerville resident Jason Day.

The data also predicted six of the top 10 finishers at the Scottish Open last week, including eventual winner McIlroy.

Me? I like Dustin Johnson who is also one of the expected 20.

Listen in

I don’t do this for a living, so it’s something you dream about. I’ve been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I have some hardware to show for it. NBA star Stephen Curry, whose last-hole eagle putt won the American Century Championship on the shores of Nevada’s Lake Tahoe.

Off-topic

As we reach a more mature older age ahem, there are fewer and fewer first-time evers to celebrate. Or curse. I’m not getting political with this, just pointing it out afterwards mumble – mumble I’ve lived in Ohio for years and in the past two months I woke up for the first time in a yellowish haze caused by Canadian wildfires. Put it away as much as you want. All I say is this is new. And not pleasant.

I went looking for a scientific explanation and found this one from Edward Struzik of Queens University in Canada, author of Dark Days at Noon, The Future of Fire.

Most fires in northern Canada’s boreal forests are caused by lightning. A one degree Celsius increase in temperature equates to about 12% more lightning,” Struzik told CBS News. So the hotter it gets as the climate warms, the more triggers there are for fires.

More lightning caused more fires. And higher heat caused more lightning. Seems logical to me.

