Evans, Jackson named after East-West #ShrineBowl1000





YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) Football Excellence from Eastern Michigan University Samson Evans (Crystal Lakes, Illinois/Prairie Ridge/Iowa) And Jaylon Jackson (Burleson, Texas/Centennial/Lamar) are named after the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, the Bowl announced today, July 17. Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, February 1, 2024. The Shrine Bowl 1000 is a comprehensive list of the top 1,000 all-star game eligible players at the FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA levels. Each year, approximately 1,000 players eligible for an all-star game are called up, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. The purpose of the Shrine Bowl 1000 is to examine the scouting process and provide a preview of college players who are currently an all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class. Last year, Jose Ramirez was selected to play in the game before being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Evans was recently appointed Athlon Sport’ Preseason All-MAC First Team roster and was also tabbed for Phil Steele’s All-MAC Second Team honors. Evans earned his first all-conference honor in 2022 after a historic backfield season for EMU. The Crystal Lake, Illinois native scored his 27th career touchdown against Central Michigan University on Nov. 25 and tied for first in Eastern Michigan program history in the category during a 2022 season in which he rushed for more than 100 yards in four games, a career-best mark. His 29 scores placed him second on EMU’s all-time touchdowns (rushing and receiving) list. With 1,166 yards on the ground last season, Evans is the 14th EMU player to rush for 1,000 total yards or more in a single season. The senior total accounted for eighth all-time in laurels for a single season at EMU. His 15 touchdowns in 2022 ranked first in the MAC and 15th nationally. The athletic Jackson also earned spots on both preseason honor rolls, including All-MAC First Team from Phil Steele and All-MAC Fourth Team from Atlon Sports. Jackson won First Team All-MAC honors in 2022 after joining Lamar University’s program. The Burleson, Texas product was one of only four MAC players to record a kick return for a touchdown this season and one of only 29 players nationwide to do so. Jackson was ranked 18th nationally in averages of 24.8 yards per punt return. The 2023 EMU football campaign kicks off on Friday, September 1st at 6:30pm against the Howard Bison at Rynearson Stadium. Click hereto secure your 2023 season tickets and watch the Eagles play the rest of the Mid-American Conference. Click for the full Shrine Bowl 1000 list here.

